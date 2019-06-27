Asia Satellite Telecom : PROPOSED PRIVATIZATION OF ASIA SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER SECTION 99 OF THE COMPANIES ACT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Bowenvale Limited Asia Satellite Telecommunications (Incorporated in the British Holdings Limited Virgin Islands with limited liability) (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1135)

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

PROPOSED PRIVATIZATION OF ASIA SATELLITE

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER SECTION 99 OF THE COMPANIES ACT

RULE 25 TRANSACTION UNDER THE TAKEOVERS CODE

ESTABLISHMENT OF INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER

PROPOSED WITHDRAWAL OF LISTING OF ASIA SATELLITE

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED

AND

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

Financial Adviser to the Offeror

Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee