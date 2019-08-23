Asia Satellite Telecom : RESULTS OF COURT MEETING AND SGM AND CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

Accordingly, as (a) the resolution proposed at the Court Meeting to approve the Scheme was duly passed (by way of poll) by (i) a majority in number of the Scheme Shareholders present and voting either in person or by proxy at the Court Meeting representing not less than three-fourths in value of the Scheme Shares held by the Scheme Shareholders that are voted either in person or by proxy at the Court Meeting; (ii) at least 75% of the votes attaching to the Disinterested Scheme Shares that were cast either in person or by proxy at the Court Meeting; and (b) the number of votes cast (by way of poll) against the resolution to approve the Scheme at the Court Meeting was not more than 10% of the votes attaching to all the Disinterested Scheme Shares, both section 99 of the Companies Act and Rule 2.10 of the Takeovers Code have been complied with.

As at the date of the Court Meeting, the total number of Shares in issue was 391,195,500 and the total number of Scheme Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the Scheme at the Court Meeting was 100,020,805. It was stated in the Scheme Document that as the Offeror is not a Scheme Shareholder, the Shares owned by the Offeror would not be voted at the Court Meeting and accordingly, the Offeror did not vote at the Court Meeting. It was also stated in the Scheme Document that under the Trust Deeds, the Trustee is prohibited from exercising the voting rights in respect of the Shares held by the Trustee and accordingly, the Trustee did not vote at the Court Meeting. For the purposes of satisfying Rule 2.10 of the Takeovers Code, as the Concert Parties were not Disinterested Scheme Shareholders, the votes of the Concert Parties cast at the Court Meeting were not counted for the purposes of determining the approvals required to be obtained at the Court Meeting in respect of the Scheme pursuant to Rule 2.10 of the Takeovers Code.

Save as disclosed above: