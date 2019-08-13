Asia Satellite Telecom : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO INTERIM RESULTS OF THE GROUP

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of the Company or any other entity. This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution in or into any other jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction.

Bowenvale Limited Asia Satellite Telecommunications (Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands Holdings Limited with limited liability) (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1135) JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

PROPOSED PRIVATIZATION OF

ASIA SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED

BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

UNDER SECTION 99 OF THE COMPANIES ACT OF BERMUDA

AND

RULE 25 TRANSACTION UNDER THE TAKEOVERS CODE

AND

PROPOSED WITHDRAWAL OF LISTING OF

ASIA SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO INTERIM RESULTS OF THE GROUP

Financial adviser to the Offeror

Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee

INTRODUCTION

Reference is made to (i) the scheme document dated 31 July 2019 (the "Scheme Document") issued jointly by Asia Satellite Telecommunications Holdings Limited (the "Company") and Bowenvale Limited (the "Offeror") in relation to, among other things, the proposed privatization of the Company by way of a scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme"); and (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 8 August 2019 (the "Interim Results Announcement") in relation to, among other things, the unaudited results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Interim Results"). Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those used in the Scheme Document.