Asia Satellite Telecom : UPDATE ON CONDITIONS OF THE PROPOSAL AND THE SCHEME

UPDATE ON CONDITIONS OF THE PROPOSAL AND THE SCHEME

The Offeror and the Company wish to update the Shareholders and potential investors that, as of the date of this joint announcement, Condition (e), being the Condition under which the Communications Authority shall have, in connection with the Scheme, provided a consent or waiver to the extent such consent or waiver is required under the non-domestic television programme service license issued by the Communications Authority under the Broadcasting Ordinance (Chapter 562 of the Laws of Hong Kong) on 17 September 2005 and renewed on 30 March 2017 and held by Auspicious Colour Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, as set out in the paragraph headed "Conditions of the Proposal and the Scheme" in the section headed "Explanatory Statement" in the Scheme Document has been fulfilled.

As at the date of this joint announcement, the implementation of the Proposal is still subject to the fulfilment or waiver (as applicable) of Conditions (a), (b), (c), (d), (g), (h) and (i) as set out in the paragraph headed "Conditions of the Proposal and the Scheme" in the section headed "Explanatory Statement" in the Scheme Document, and therefore the Proposal may or may not become effective.

WARNING:

Shareholders and/or potential investors should be aware that the implementation of the Proposal will only become effective upon all the Conditions being satisfied or validly waived (as applicable) and thus the Scheme may or may not become effective. Shareholders and/or potential investors should therefore exercise caution when dealing in the Shares. Persons who are in doubt as to the action they should take should consult their licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor or other professional adviser.

By order of the Board of By order of the Board of Bowenvale Limited Asia Satellite Gregory Michael ZELUCK Telecommunications Chairman Holdings Limited LIU Zhengjun Sue YEUNG Vice-Chairman Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 21 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Offeror are Mr. LUO Ning, Mr. Gregory Michael ZELUCK, Mr. FAN Jui-Ying, Mr. LIU Zhengjun, Dr. DING Yucheng and Mr. Herman CHANG Hsiuguo.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 10 directors. The Executive Director is Dr. Roger Shun-hong TONG. The Non-executive Directors are Mr. Gregory M. ZELUCK (Chairman), Mr. LIU Zhengjun (Deputy Chairman), Mr. LUO Ning, Dr. DING Yucheng, Mr. Herman CHANG Hsiuguo and Mr. FAN Jui-Ying. The Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Marcel R. FENEZ, Mr. Steven R. LEONARD and Ms. Philana Wai Yin POON. The Alternate Director is Mr. CHONG Chi Yeung (alternate to Mr. LUO Ning).

