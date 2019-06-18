Asia Satellite Telecom : WarnerMedia chooses AsiaSat as strategic partner for HD channels distribution in Asia Pacific

MEDIA RELEASE
WarnerMedia chooses AsiaSat as strategic partner
for HD channels distribution in Asia Pacific
Hong Kong, 18 June 2019 - Asia Satellite Telecommunications Company Limited (AsiaSat), Asia's leading satellite operator has been selected by WarnerMediaas a strategic partner for distributing regional HD services of CNN International, Cartoon Network, Boomerang and Warner TV, as well as HBO HD in South Asia, via AsiaSat 7 in the Asia-Pacific.
AsiaSat has been distributing a total of five WarnerMedia SD channels on AsiaSat 7 (previously on AsiaSat 3S) since 1999. Since transmission, these channels have gained access to hundreds of rebroadcast networks and hotel networks across the region.
To allow a smooth migration to HD service for its rebroadcast affiliates including pay TV platforms and hotel networks across Asia Pacific, and for audiences to enjoy a more compelling viewing experience, WarnerMedia will migrate its HD services and consolidate them into its existing SD platform on AsiaSat 7.
"The migration allows us to upgrade and streamline our services at the same time. Working together with AsiaSat, the new arrangement also allows us to offer our regional broadcast partners the chance for their viewers to enjoy our channels in HD," said James Crossland, Senior Vice President of International Operations for Turner, a WarnerMedia company.
From September, AsiaSat 7 will carry a total of eight HD and three SD channels of content from news, entertainment, to children, movies and drama. With migration of service to HD completed in the next few months, viewers across the region will be able to enjoy high-quality TV benefiting from the high penetration of AsiaSat 7 at 105.5°E, the world's most watched orbital slot.
Page 1 of 4
"The media brands under WarnerMedia are some of the world's most famous and most popular
broadcast networks. We are very proud of our long-time partnership with WarnerMedia, which is one of the most valuable assets we have built over time. We look forward to continuing to support WarnerMedia in their service migration to HD on our high performance AsiaSat 7, and through our leading-edge
broadcast solutions to serve audiences with ever better TV viewing experience," said Ina Lui, Senior
Vice President, Commercial, Business Development & Strategy of AsiaSat.
# # #
About WarnerMedia
WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, truTV and others. WarnerMedia is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).
About AsiaSat
Asia Satellite Telecommunications Company Limited (AsiaSat) offers reliable satellite connectivity and media solutions to clients in the broadcast and telecom sectors focusing on enhancing the end-user experience with groundbreaking solutions and comprehensive satellite fleet. From traditional content distribution to headends, telcos, DTH, DTT platforms; Occasional Use; to new IP-based, hybrid OTT service; cutting edge VSAT solutions serving aviation, maritime, mobile backhaul, AsiaSat helps bridge the digital divide, aiming to be the foremost satellite solutions provider, instinctive partner of choice in Asia Pacific. AsiaSat is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Asia Satellite Telecommunications Holdings Limited, a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Stock Code: 1135). For more information, please visit www.asiasat.com| LinkedIn| Facebook| Twitter| Youtube| Mobile App
Media Contact:
Asia Satellite Telecommunications Company Limited
Winnie Pang, Manager, Marketing Communications | Tel: +852 2500 0880 | Email: wpang@asiasat.com
Turner Asia Pacific, a WarnerMedia company
James Moore, Corporate Communications Director | Tel: +65 6801 7996 | Email: james.moore@turner.com
Page 2 of 4
Photo caption: AsiaSat distributes for WarnerMedia exciting range of HD programming on AsiaSat 7
Page 3 of 4
Disclaimer
Asia Satellite Telecommunications Holdings Limited published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 05:18:11 UTC