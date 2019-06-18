Asia Satellite Telecom : WarnerMedia chooses AsiaSat as strategic partner for HD channels distribution in Asia Pacific

MEDIA RELEASE

WarnerMedia chooses AsiaSat as strategic partner

for HD channels distribution in Asia Pacific

Hong Kong, 18 June 2019 - Asia Satellite Telecommunications Company Limited (AsiaSat), Asia's leading satellite operator has been selected by WarnerMediaas a strategic partner for distributing regional HD services of CNN International, Cartoon Network, Boomerang and Warner TV, as well as HBO HD in South Asia, via AsiaSat 7 in the Asia-Pacific.

AsiaSat has been distributing a total of five WarnerMedia SD channels on AsiaSat 7 (previously on AsiaSat 3S) since 1999. Since transmission, these channels have gained access to hundreds of rebroadcast networks and hotel networks across the region.

To allow a smooth migration to HD service for its rebroadcast affiliates including pay TV platforms and hotel networks across Asia Pacific, and for audiences to enjoy a more compelling viewing experience, WarnerMedia will migrate its HD services and consolidate them into its existing SD platform on AsiaSat 7.

"The migration allows us to upgrade and streamline our services at the same time. Working together with AsiaSat, the new arrangement also allows us to offer our regional broadcast partners the chance for their viewers to enjoy our channels in HD," said James Crossland, Senior Vice President of International Operations for Turner, a WarnerMedia company.

From September, AsiaSat 7 will carry a total of eight HD and three SD channels of content from news, entertainment, to children, movies and drama. With migration of service to HD completed in the next few months, viewers across the region will be able to enjoy high-quality TV benefiting from the high penetration of AsiaSat 7 at 105.5°E, the world's most watched orbital slot.

Page 1 of 4