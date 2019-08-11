JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT: IRREVOCABLE UNDERTAKING RELATING TO PROPOSED PRIVATIZATION

As at the date of this announcement, (i) Ora holds 16,708,437 Shares, representing approximately 4.27% of the issued Shares, approximately 16.70% of the votes attaching to the Scheme Shares and approximately 16.91% of the votes attaching to the Disinterested Scheme Shares (excluding the Trustee Held Shares), respectively; and (ii) taking into account the irrevocable undertaking from Ora and the Irrevocable Undertakings from the Participating Management Shareholders, the Offeror has received irrevocable undertakings from three (3) Scheme Shareholders holding an aggregate of 17,567,072 Shares, representing approximately 4.49% of the issued Shares, approximately 17.56% of the votes attaching to the Scheme Shares and approximately 16.91% of the votes attaching to the Disinterested Scheme Shares (excluding the Trustee Held Shares), respectively.

A copy of the irrevocable undertaking is available for inspection from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Business Days at (i) the principal office of the Company in Hong Kong at 12/F, Harbour Centre, 25 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong; (ii) the website of the Company at www.asiasat.com; and

the website of SFC at www.sfc.hk from the date of this announcement until the Effective Date or the date on which the Scheme is withdrawn or lapses, whichever is the earliest.

Shareholders and/or potential investors should be aware that the implementation of the Proposal will only become effective upon all the Conditions being satisfied or validly waived (as applicable) and thus the Scheme may or may not become effective. Shareholders and/or potential investors should therefore exercise caution when dealing in the Shares. Persons who are in doubt as to the action they should take should consult their licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor or other professional adviser.

