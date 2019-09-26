Asia Tele Net and Technology : FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY TO BE HELD ON 24 OCTOBER 2019

ASIA TELE-NET AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION LIMITED

亞洲聯網科技有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 679)

FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

OF THE COMPANY TO BE HELD ON 24 OCTOBER 2019

I/We(Note 1)

of

being the registered holder of shares (Note 2)

of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of Asia Tele-Net and Technology Corporation Limited hereby appoint THE CHAIRMAN

OF THE MEETING, or (Note 3)

of

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held at 2/F, 11 Dai Hei Street, Tai Po Industrial Estate, Tai Po, New Territories, Hong Kong on Thursday, 24 October 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (the "EGM") (or at any adjournment thereof).

I/We wish this proxy to be used in connection with the undermentioned resolution in the manner set out below, and if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

Date: Signature:

(Please indicate with a "" in the spaces below how you wish the proxy to vote. Unless so instructed, the proxy will at his discretion vote as he thinks fit or abstain from voting.)

Ordinary Resolution For Against

To approve, confirm and ratify the Revised Supplemental Agreements and the Second Revised Supplemental Agreement A (as defined in the circular of the Company dated 27 September 2019) and the transactions contemplated under the Revised Supplemental Agreements and the Second Revised Supplemental Agreement A; to authorize any directors of the Company (the "Directors") to do all such acts and things, and to sign and execute all such documents and to take all steps as the Directors may in their absolute discretion consider necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient to implement and/or give full effect to or in connection with the Revised Supplemental Agreements and the Second Revised Supplemental Agreement A; and to further authorize any Directors to agree to any amendment to any of the terms of the Revised Supplemental Agreements and the Second Revised Supplemental Agreement A which in the opinion of the Directors is not of a material nature and is in the interests of the Company and to do all such acts and things, and to sign and execute any further documents and to take all steps to take effect of such changes and/or amendments.

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS . The names of all joint holders should be stated. Please insert the number of shares of HK$0.01 each registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to related to all the Shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If any proxy other than the Chairman is preferred, strike out the words " THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING or" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS

IT. The form of proxy must be signed by member or member's attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be under its seal or the hand of any officer, attorney or other person duly authorised. To be valid, the form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy of such power of attorney or authority must be deposited at the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM (or any adjournment thereof). Any member entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her. A member who is the holder of two or more shares of the Company may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude a member from attending and voting at the EGM if the member so desires and in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. Where there are joint holders of any share, any one of such holders may vote at the EGM, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled to vote, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the EGM, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person, or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register in respect of the joint holding.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the Meeting of the Company (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorized by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Company/Tricor Secretaries Limited at the above address.