Asia Tele Net and Technology : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

09/27/2019 | 12:03am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
ASIA TELE-NET AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION LIMITED
亞洲聯網科技有限公司*
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 679)
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting of Asia Tele-Net and Technology Corporation Limited (the "Company") will be held at 2/F, 11 Dai Hei Street, Tai Po Industrial Estate, Tai Po, New Territories, Hong Kong on Thursday, 24 October 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (the "EGM") for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without modification, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company:
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
"THAT:
the Revised Supplemental Agreements and the Second Revised Supplemental Agreement A for the amendment of terms in relation to a very substantial disposal (as defined in the circular of the Company dated 27 September 2019 of which this notice forms part) (copies of which have been produced to the EGM marked "A", "B" and "C" and initialed by the Chairman of the meeting for identification purpose) and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified;
any one of the directors of the Company (the "Directors") be and are hereby authorized to do all such acts and things, and to sign and execute all such documents and to take all steps as the Directors may in their absolute discretion consider necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient to implement and/or give full effect to or in connection with the Revised Supplemental Agreements and the Second Revised Supplemental Agreement A; and
any one of the Directors be and are hereby further authorized to agree to any amendment to any of the terms of the Revised Supplemental Agreements and the Second Revised Supplemental Agreement A which in the opinion of the Directors is not of a material nature and is in the interests of the Company and to do all such acts and things, and to sign and execute any further documents and to take all steps to take effect of such changes and/or amendments."
By Order of the Board
Asia Tele-Net and Technology Corporation Limited
Lam Kwok Hing, M.H. J.P.
Chairman and Managing Director
Hong Kong, 27 September 2019
Registered Office:
Head Office and Principal Place of
Clarendon House
Business in Hong Kong:
2 Church Street
11 Dai Hei Street
Hamilton HM11
Tai Po Industrial Estate
Bermuda
Tai Po, New Territories
Hong Kong
Notes:
Any member entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her. A member who is the holder of two or more shares of the Company may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.
A form of proxy for use at the EGM is enclosed herewith.
The form of proxy must be signed by the member or member's attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be under its seal or the hand of an officer, attorney or other person duly authorized.
Where there are joint holders of any share, any one of such holders may vote at the EGM, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled to vote, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the EGM, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person, or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register in respect of the joint holding.
To be valid, the form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy of such power of attorney or authority must be deposited at the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM (or any adjournment thereof).
For determining the qualification of members to attend and vote at the EGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 17 October 2019 to Wednesday, 23 October 2019, both days inclusive, during the period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to be eligible as members to attend and vote at the EGM, investors are urged to lodge all transfers of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 16 October 2019. Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 16 October 2019 are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM after completing the registration procedures required.
Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude a member from attending and voting at the EGM if the member so desires and in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
If a black rainstorm warning signal or a tropical cyclone warning signal no. 8 or above is in force in Hong Kong at 8 a.m. on Thursday, 24 October 2019, the EGM will not be held on that day but will be automatically postponed and, by virtue of this notice, be held at the same time and place on Thursday, 31 October 2019 instead.
The resolution as set out in this notice will be taken by poll.
As at the date of this notice, the executive directors of the Company are Messrs. Lam Kwok Hing and Nam Kwok Lun, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Messrs. Cheung Kin Wai, Kwan Wang Wai Alan and Ng Chi Kin David.
