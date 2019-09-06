Asia Television : MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN RELATION TO A PROPOSED ACQUISITION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ASIA TELEVISION HOLDINGS LIMITED

亞 洲 電 視 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 707)

MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING

IN RELATION TO A PROPOSED ACQUISITION

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

On 6 September 2019 (after trading hours), the Company, as the Purchaser, entered into the MOU with the Vendor(s) in relation to the proposed acquisition of 30% equity of the Target. Based on preliminary information provided by the Vendor(s), the Target is a high-technology enterprise specializing in the mass production of nanofibers, and the Target has obtained two invention patents and more than ten utility model patents in the PRC.

To the best of the Directors' information and belief having made all r easonable enquiries, the Vendors are third parties independent of and not connected with the Company and its connected persons.

Under the MOU, the Vendors shall not directly or indirectly negotiate or agree with any other party relating to the Proposed Acquisition or do anything which is inconsistent with the Proposed Acquisition within the Exclusive Period.

The MOU does not create legally binding obligations on the parties in relation to the Proposed Acquisition but is legally binding as to such terms relating to the Exclusive Period and confidentiality. The Proposed Acquisition is subject to the negotiation and execution of a formal sale and purchase agreement between the parties.

The MOU shall terminate upon the earlier of: (i) expiry of the Exclusive Period, or (ii) execution of the formal sale and purchase agreement relating to the Proposed Ac quisition.

