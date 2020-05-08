Log in
NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Asiakastieto Group Oyj    ATG1V   FI4000123195

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP OYJ

(ATG1V)
Asiakastieto Group Plc's new proposal for the distribution of funds

05/08/2020

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, INSIDE INFORMATION ON 8 MAY 2020 AT 10.45 A.M. EEST

Asiakastieto Group Plc’s new proposal for the distribution of funds

Due to the unprecedented situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on trading conditions, the Board of Directors of Asiakastieto Group Plc has decided to change the proposal for the distribution of funds to the Annual General Meeting announced on 11 February 2020. The original proposal for distribution of funds amounted to EUR 0.95 per share.

The Board proposes that the profit for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 is carried forward to the retained earnings and that an equity repayment of EUR 0.61 per share from the reserve for invested unrestricted shareholders’ equity be distributed (totalling EUR 14 644 307.21 based on the company’s registered total number of shares at the time of the proposal); the amount corresponds to half of the profit for the financial period. The equity repayment from the reserve for invested unrestricted shareholders’ equity will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company’s shareholder register kept by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the payment record date.

Additionally, the Board of Directors also proposes that the Annual General Meeting authorises the Board, at its discretion, to resolve the distribution of funds to shareholders as equity repayment from the reserve for invested unrestricted equity up to a maximum of EUR 0.34 per share (totalling EUR 8 162 400.74 based on the company’s registered total number of shares at the time of the proposal). Funds would be distributed at a later stage when it is possible to make a more reliable estimate on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Asiakastieto Group’s business and liquidity. The authorisation is proposed to remain in effect until the start of the subsequent Annual General Meeting, but not past 30 June 2021. The Board may also decide not to use this authorisation. The Board of Directors proposes that the authorisation includes the right for the Board of Directors to decide on all other terms and conditions related to the equity repayment.

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC

For further information:
Juuso Jokela
Legal Counsel
Tel. +358 10 270 7403

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
investors.asiakastieto.fi

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading providers of digital business and consumer information services in the Nordic countries. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. We are operating in Finland under the brand Suomen Asiakastieto and in Sweden under the brand UC. Our annual net sales for 2019 was EUR 146 million and the number of employees was approximately 420. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi and www.uc.se.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
