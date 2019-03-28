Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Asiakastieto Group Plc    ATG1V   FI4000123195

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC

(ATG1V)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Asiakastieto : Decisions taken by Asiakastieto Group Plc's Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 10:01am EDT

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 MARCH 2019, 4.00 P.M. EET

Decisions taken by Asiakastieto Group Plc's Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors

Asiakastieto Group Plc's Annual General Meeting on 28 March 2019 approved the Financial Statements and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the company's CEO from liability for the financial year 2018. The Meeting approved the Board of Directors' proposal to distribute funds of EUR 0,95 per share. The dividend will be paid to shareholders who are recorded in the company's shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd. The record date is 1 April 2019. The dividend will be paid on 11 April 2019.

DECISIONS TAKEN BY ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Board of Directors and Auditor

In accordance with the proposal of the Shareholders Nomination Board, the Annual General Meeting resolved that the Board of Directors will consist of six members.

In accordance with the proposal of the Shareholders Nomination Board Petri Carpén, Patrick Lapveteläinen, Carl-Magnus Månsson and Martin Johansson were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.  Petri Nikkilä and Tiina Kuusisto were elected as new members of the Board.

In accordance with the proposal of the Shareholders Nomination Board, the Annual General Meeting resolved that the Chairman of the Board of Directors be remunerated EUR 50,000 annually and that the members of the Board of Directors be remunerated EUR 35,000 annually. An attendance fee of 500 euros shall be paid per Board of Directors meeting. For attending the Board Committee meetings, the Chairmen of the Committees will be remunerated EUR 500 per meeting and the Committee members shall be remunerated EUR 400 per meeting. The members of the Shareholders' Nomination Board will not be remunerated. Reasonable travel expenses for attending the meetings will be reimbursed to the members of the Board of Directors and Nomination Board.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy, Authorized Public Accountants firm, was re-elected as the company's auditor. PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has notified the company that Authorised Public Accountant Martin Grandell would be the auditor-in-charge. The remuneration of the auditor will be paid according to the reasonable invoice approved by the Board of Directors' Audit Committee.

Authorising the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of shares

Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to resolve on one or more issuances, which contain the right to issue new shares or dispose of the shares in the possession of the company. The authorisation would consist of up to 1,500,000 shares in the aggregate.

The Board of Directors was also be authorised to resolve on a directed issuance of shares in the company. The authorisation is proposed to be used for material arrangements from the company's point of view, such as financing or implementing business arrangements or investments or for other such purposes determined by the Board of Directors in which case a weighty financial reason for issuing shares would exist.

The Board of Directors was authorised to resolve on all other terms and conditions of the issuance of shares, including the payment period, grounds for the determination of the subscription price and subscription price or allocation of shares free of charge or that the subscription price may be paid besides in cash also by other assets either partially or entirely.

The authorisation is effective for 18 months from the close of the Annual General Meeting, i.e. until 28 September 2020. The authorisation will cancel the share issue authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting on 22 March 2018.

Authorising the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of the company's own shares

Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of maximum of 1,500,000 company's own shares, in one or several instalments.

The shares would be repurchased using the company's invested unrestricted shareholders' equity, and thus, the repurchases will reduce funds available for distribution. The shares could be repurchased for developing the company's capital structure, for financing or carrying out potential corporate acquisitions or other business arrangements, to be used as a part of the company's remuneration or incentive plan or to be otherwise transferred further, retained by the company as treasury shares, or cancelled, for example.

In accordance with the resolution of the Board of Directors, the shares could also be repurchased otherwise than in proposition to the existing shareholdings of the company as directed repurchases at the market price of the shares quoted on the trading venues where the company's shares are traded or at the price otherwise established on the market at the time of the repurchase.

The Board of Directors will decide how shares will be repurchased. Among other means, derivatives may be used in acquiring the shares. According to the authorisation, the Board of Directors decides on all other matters related to the repurchase of the shares. The authorisation is proposed to be effective for 18 months from the close of the Annual General Meeting, i.e. until 28 September 2020. The authorisation will cancel the authorisation to repurchase the company's shares granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting on 22 March 2018. 

The minutes of the meeting will be available on Asiakastieto Group's Investors site at investors.asiakastieto.fi latest on 11 April 2019.

DECISIONS BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The organizational meeting of the Board of Directors elected among its members Patrick Lapveteläinen as Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors has in its organization meeting evaluated the independence of the Directors according to the Finnish Corporate Governance Code. The Board noted that all members of the Board are independent of the Company and all except Patrick Lapveteläinen and Martin Johansson are independent of the significant shareholders. The Board of Directors noted the Company is in compliance with recommendation 10 of the CG Code.

Helsinki, 28 March 2019

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC
The Board of Directors

For further information:
Jukka Ruuska, CEO
tel. +358 10 270 7111

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
major media
investors.asiakastieto.fi

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading providers of digital business and consumer information services in the Nordic countries. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. We are operating in Finland under the brand Suomen Asiakastieto and in Sweden under the brand UC. Our pro forma annual net sales for 2018 was EUR 134 million and the number of employees was approximately 450. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi and www.uc.se.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Asiakastieto Group Oyj via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC
10:01aASIAKASTIETO : Decisions taken by Asiakastieto Group Plc's Annual General Meetin..
GL
03/11ASIAKASTIETO : Managers' transactions - Ruuska
AQ
03/08ASIAKASTIETO : Directed share issue of Asiakastieto Group Plc's Performance Shar..
GL
03/07ASIAKASTIETO : Group's Annual Report 2018 and Corporate Governance Statement pub..
GL
02/15ASIAKASTIETO : Group Plc's Notice to the Annual General Meeting
GL
02/15ASIAKASTIETO : updates its long-term financial targets
AQ
02/15ASIAKASTIETO : Group updates its long-term financial targets
GL
02/15ASIAKASTIETO GROUP'S FINANCIAL STATE : Becoming the leading digital information ..
GL
02/13ASIAKASTIETO : acquires the business of Solidinfo.SE and strengthens company inf..
AQ
02/12ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 140 M
EBIT 2019 39,5 M
Net income 2019 22,5 M
Debt 2019 144 M
Yield 2019 3,76%
P/E ratio 2019 37,79
P/E ratio 2020 22,06
EV / Sales 2019 5,45x
EV / Sales 2020 4,90x
Capitalization 617 M
Chart ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Asiakastieto Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 27,8 €
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jukka Ruuska Chief Executive Officer
John Patrick Sture Lapveteläinen Chairman
Antti Kauppila Chief Financial Officer
Jari Julin Chief Information Officer
Petri Carpén Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC4.47%694
NIHON M&A CENTER INC.42.20%4 598
FUNAI SOKEN HOLDINGS INC66.85%1 285
NAVIGANT CONSULTING, INC.-18.96%790
THE HACKETT GROUP, INC.0.12%479
RICARDO PLC6.71%471
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.