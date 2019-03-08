Asiakastieto : Directed share issue of Asiakastieto Group Plc's Performance Share Plan 2015 and 2016

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 8 MARCH 2019 AT 12.00 EET

Directed share issue of Asiakastieto Group Plc's Performance Share Plan 2015 and 2016

The Board of Directors of Asiakastieto Group Plc has on 11 February 2019 resolved on a directed share issue related to the reward payment from the performance period 2015 - 2018 of the Performance Share Plan 2015 and the reward payment from the period 2016 - 2018 of the Performance Share Plan 2016.

In the share issue, a total of 39,328 new shares of Asiakastieto Group Plc were issued without consideration to the key employees participating in the Performance Share Plan 2015 and 2016 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the plan.

The plan participants must retain 50 per cent of the net shares received on the basis of the plan until the participant's share ownership equals his or her annual gross base salary. Such number of shares must be held as long as the participant's employment or service at Asiakastieto Corporation continues.

The resolution on the directed share issue is based on the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 22 March 2018.

The new shares have been entered in the Trade Register in March 8, 2019. The shares will be in public trading on the Nasdaq Helsinki together with the old shares as of Mach 11, 2019. The number of the company's shares will increase by 39,328 shares to 23,993,292 shares.

The new shares produce the right to dividends and other distribution of assets as well as other shareholder rights as of the registration date 8 March 2019.

Trading of new shares alongside the existing shares will commence on 11 March 2019.

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading providers of digital business and consumer information services in the Nordic countries. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. We are operating in Finland under the brand Suomen Asiakastieto and in Sweden under the brand UC. Asiakastieto and UC combined on 29 June 2018. Our pro forma annual net sales for 2017 was EUR 130 million and the number of employees was approximately 500. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi and www.uc.se.

