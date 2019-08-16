Log in
ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC

(ATG1V)
Asiakastieto Group receives claim for additional compensation in relation to the acquisition of Proff

08/16/2019 | 12:01am EDT

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 16 AUGUST 2019 AT 07.00 A.M. EEST

Asiakastieto Group receives claim for additional compensation in relation to the acquisition of Proff

Asiakastieto Group Plc (Asiakastieto) has received a claim for additional compensation from Eniro AB (publ.) in relation to Asiakastieto’s acquisition of Proff companies from Eniro’s subsidiaries Eniro Sverige AB, Eniro Holding AS and Eniro Danmark A/S.

The transaction was made public on 20 May 2019 and was consummated on 1 July 2019.

While Asiakastieto has paid the purchase price set out in the agreement relating to the transaction, Eniro presents in its claim that the purchase price set out in the agreement and upon which the transaction was consummated was incorrect due to a “clerical error” on Eniro’s side. The claim amounts to SEK 21,530,833.33.

Asiakastieto deems the claim to be without any merit.

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC

Additional information:
Jukka Ruuska
CEO
tel. +358 10 270 7111

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
investors.asiakastieto.fi

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading providers of digital business and consumer information services in the Nordic countries. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. We are operating in Finland under the brand Suomen Asiakastieto and in Sweden under the brand UC. Our pro forma annual net sales for 2018 was EUR 134 million and the number of employees was approximately 450. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi and www.uc.se.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
