ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC
Asiakastieto : Group's Shareholders' Nomination Board's proposal

01/31/2019 | 03:01am EST

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 31 JANUARY 2019 AT 10.00 A.M. EET

Asiakastieto Group's Shareholders' Nomination Board's proposal

The Shareholders' Nomination Board in Asiakastieto Group to prepares proposals in relation to the election and remuneration of members of the Board of Directors to the next Annual General Meeting.

Based on the Nomination Board's Charter, representatives of the three largest shareholders as at the end of September are appointed to the Nomination Board. The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved on May 2018 however that in 2018 the largest shareholders of the Company would be determined as at 9 November 2018.

The Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors and a person nominated by the Board of Directors are expert members of the Nomination Board.

The three largest shareholders according to the share register as at 9 November 2018 were Sampo Plc, Nordea Bank Abp and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB.

The companies appointed Peter Johansson (Sampo Plc), Stefan Dahl (Nordea Bank Abp) and Mats Torstendahl (Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB) as members of the Nomination Board. Patrick Lapveteläinen is a member of the Nomination Board as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Bo Harald as a member appointed by the Board of Directors.

The Board elected Peter Johansson as Chairman.

Proposal of the Nomination Board to the AGM in spring 2019

Asiakastieto Group Plc's Nomination Board proposes that the number of Board members be six (6).

The Board proposes that Bo Harald, Petri Carpén, Patrick Lapveteläinen, Carl-Magnus Månsson and Martin Johansson be reelected as members of the Board of Directors. The Board proposes Petri Nikkilä and Tiina Kuusisto to be elected as new members of the Board.

Petri Carpén (born in 1958) has been a Board member since 2014. He is currently Director of Nets Oy.

Patrick Lapveteläinen (born in 1966) has been a Board member since 2016. He is Investment Director in Sampo Plc.

Carl-Magnus Månsson (born in 1966, Swedish citizen) has been a Board member since 2016. He is CEO of Acando Ab (publ.).

Martin Johansson (born in 1962, Swedish citizen) has been a Board member since 2018. He is Director (Head of Business Support & Chief of Staff) in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken.

Petri Nikkilä (born in 1971) is Director (Chief Commercial and Digital Officer) in Nordea Group.

Tiina Kuusisto (born in 1968) is Director (Chief Customer Officer) in Kojamo Oyj.

The Board proposes that the remuneration payable to the Board of Directors Chairperson be 50 000 euros per year and to other Board members 35 000 euros per year. An attendance fee of 500 euros shall be paid per Board of Directors meeting.

The Board proposes that chairpersons of Board of Directors committees shall be paid an attendance fee of 500 euros and the committee members shall be paid an attendance fee of 400 euros per committee meeting.

The Board proposes that no remuneration will be paid to the Nomination Board members.

The Board proposes that reasonable travelling expenses for the attendance to the meetings shall be paid to members.

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC

Additional information:
Jukka Ruuska
CEO
tel. +358 10 270 7111

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
major media
investors.asiakastieto.fi

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading providers of digital business and consumer information services in the Nordic countries. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. We are operating in Finland under the brand Suomen Asiakastieto and in Sweden under the brand UC. Asiakastieto and UC combined on 29 June 2018. Our pro forma annual net sales for 2017 was EUR 130 million and the number of employees was approximately 500. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi and www.uc.se.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Asiakastieto Group Oyj via Globenewswire
