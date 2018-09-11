Asiakastieto : Trading in the new shares of Asiakastieto commences on 12 September 2018

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 11 SEPTEMBER 2018 AT 10:45 A.M. EEST

Trading in the new shares of Asiakastieto commences on 12 September 2018

Asiakastieto Group Plc (the "Company") issued on 29 June 2018 8,828,343 new shares ("New Shares") in connection with the combination with UC AB. Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd has today, 11 September 2018, approved the listing of the Company's New Shares and trading in the New Shares commences on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on 12 September 2018. Following the listing of the New Shares, the total amount of the Company's listed shares is 23,953,964.

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC

Additional information:

Jukka Ruuska

CEO

Tel. +358 10 270 7111





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

major media

investors.asiakastieto.fi

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading providers of digital business and consumer information services in the Nordic countries. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. We are operating in Finland under the brand Suomen Asiakastieto and in Sweden under the brand UC. Asiakastieto and UC combined on 29 June 2018. Our pro forma annual net sales for 2017 was EUR 130 million and the number of employees was approximately 500. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi and www.uc.se.

