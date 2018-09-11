Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Asiakastieto Group Plc    ATG1V   FI4000123195

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC (ATG1V)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Asiakastieto : Trading in the new shares of Asiakastieto commences on 12 September 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 03:46am EDT

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 11 SEPTEMBER 2018 AT 10:45 A.M. EEST

Trading in the new shares of Asiakastieto commences on 12 September 2018

Asiakastieto Group Plc (the "Company") issued on 29 June 2018 8,828,343 new shares ("New Shares") in connection with the combination with UC AB. Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd has today, 11 September 2018, approved the listing of the Company's New Shares and trading in the New Shares commences on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on 12 September 2018. Following the listing of the New Shares, the total amount of the Company's listed shares is 23,953,964.

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC

Additional information:
Jukka Ruuska
CEO
Tel. +358 10 270 7111


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
major media
investors.asiakastieto.fi

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading providers of digital business and consumer information services in the Nordic countries. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. We are operating in Finland under the brand Suomen Asiakastieto and in Sweden under the brand UC. Asiakastieto and UC combined on 29 June 2018. Our pro forma annual net sales for 2017 was EUR 130 million and the number of employees was approximately 500. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi and www.uc.se.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Asiakastieto Group Oyj via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC
03:46aASIAKASTIETO : Trading in the new shares of Asiakastieto commences on 12 Septemb..
GL
09/10ASIAKASTIETO : The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved Asiakast..
GL
08/31ASIAKASTIETO : The Board of Directors of Asiakastieto Group resolved on an incen..
GL
08/31ASIAKASTIETO : The Board of Directors of Asiakastieto Group resolved on an incen..
AQ
08/31ASIAKASTIETO GROUP'S HALF YEAR FINAN : Asiakastieto and UC creating a stronger f..
GL
08/28ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
08/14ASIAKASTIETO : Group Plc reorganizes its operations in both countries to gain ef..
GL
08/10ASIAKASTIETO : Changes in the Management Team of Asiakastieto
GL
08/08ASIAKASTIETO : Preliminary Information on Asiakastieto Group's Result for Q2 and..
GL
07/05ASIAKASTIETO : Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities..
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 81,5 M
EBIT 2018 26,0 M
Net income 2018 16,5 M
Debt 2018 151 M
Yield 2018 3,51%
P/E ratio 2018 34,76
P/E ratio 2019 22,80
EV / Sales 2018 7,14x
EV / Sales 2019 4,80x
Capitalization 431 M
Chart ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Asiakastieto Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 30,7 €
Spread / Average Target 7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jukka Ruuska Chief Executive Officer
John Patrick Sture Lapveteläinen Chairman
Antti Kauppila Chief Financial Officer
Jari Julin Chief Information Officer
Petri Carpén Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC19.25%500
NIHON M&A CENTER INC.-48.36%4 146
FTI CONSULTING, INC.73.88%2 850
FUNAI SOKEN HOLDINGS INC-7.46%1 115
NAVIGANT CONSULTING, INC.25.45%1 099
STRIKE COMPANY LTD-29.11%665
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.