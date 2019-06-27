Log in
ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC    ATG1V   FI4000123195

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC

(ATG1V)
Change in Asiakastieto Group's Executive Management Team

06/27/2019 | 02:01am EDT

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 27 JUNE 2019 AT 9.00 A.M. EEST

Change in Asiakastieto Group’s Executive Management Team

Asiakastieto Group's Deputy CEO and acting CIO, Anders Hugosson, will leave Asiakastieto Group as of 31.01.2020.  Anders Hugosson will also leave his role as CEO for UC Group, which he has had since 2007.

“I would like to thank Anders for the great work and the contributions he has done for both UC Group and Asiakastieto Group. He has done a growth journey for UC Group during the latest decade. He has also had a very important role in the combination of Asiakastieto and UC and the acquisition of Proff during the latest year”, says Jukka Ruuska, CEO for Asiakastieto Group.

“Asiakastieto Group is a great company with competent and fantastic employees, who all are committed to contribute to the company’s position. It has been a real privilege for me to have been working in this business for more than a decade and I have had 12 fantastic years within UC Group”, says Anders Hugosson, deputy CEO Asiakastieto Group.

From 01.10.2019, Anders Hugosson will not be a member of the Executive Management Team for Asiakastieto Group. 

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC

For further information, please contact:
Jukka Ruuska
CEO
Tel. +358 10 270 7111

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
investors.asiakastieto.fi

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading providers of digital business and consumer information services in the Nordic countries. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. We are operating in Finland under the brand Suomen Asiakastieto and in Sweden under the brand UC. Our pro forma annual net sales for 2018 was EUR 134 million and the number of employees was approximately 450. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi and www.uc.se.

Primary Logo


