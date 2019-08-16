Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Asiakastieto Group Plc's shares
ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16 AUGUST 2019 AT 9.00 A.M. EEST
Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Asiakastieto Group Plc’s shares
Asiakastieto Group Plc (“Asiakastieto”) has on 15 August 2019 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the holding of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC has increased above the threshold of 5 percent.
According to the notification, the holding of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC in Asiakastieto is 1,211,137 shares corresponding to approximately 5,05 percent of Asiakastieto’s entire share stock.
Asiakastieto has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. The total number of Asiakastieto’s shares is 23,993,292 shares.
The position of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC subject to the notification:
Date 15 August 2019
% of shares and voting rights (total of A)
% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)
Total of both in % (A + B)
Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
5.05
-
5.05
23,993,292
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
-
-
-
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the thresholds were crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights
Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible)
Number of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights
Direct (SMA 9:5)
Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
Direct (SMA 9:5)
Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000123195
1,211,137
-
5.05
-
SUBTOTAL A
1,211,137
5.05
B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/ Conversion Period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights
-
-
-
-
-
-
SUBTOTAL B
-
-
ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC
Additional information: Antti Kauppila CFO tel. +358 44 066 3925
