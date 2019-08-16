ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16 AUGUST 2019 AT 9.00 A.M. EEST

Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Asiakastieto Group Plc’s shares

Asiakastieto Group Plc (“Asiakastieto”) has on 15 August 2019 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the holding of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC has increased above the threshold of 5 percent.

According to the notification, the holding of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC in Asiakastieto is 1,211,137 shares corresponding to approximately 5,05 percent of Asiakastieto’s entire share stock.

Asiakastieto has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. The total number of Asiakastieto’s shares is 23,993,292 shares.

The position of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC subject to the notification:

Date 15 August 2019 % of shares and voting rights

(total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

(total of B) Total of both in % (A + B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.05 - 5.05 23,993,292 Position of previous notification (if applicable) - - - Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the thresholds were crossed: A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000123195 1,211,137 - 5.05 - SUBTOTAL A 1,211,137 5.05 B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a Type of financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights - - - - - - SUBTOTAL B - -

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC

Additional information:

Antti Kauppila

CFO

tel. +358 44 066 3925

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading providers of digital business and consumer information services in the Nordic countries. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. We are operating in Finland under the brand Suomen Asiakastieto and in Sweden under the brand UC. Our pro forma annual net sales for 2018 was EUR 134 million and the number of employees was approximately 450. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi and www.uc.se.