Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Asiakastieto Group Plc    ATG1V   FI4000123195

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC

(ATG1V)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Publishing of Asiakastieto Group's Half Year Financial Report 2019 and invitation to news conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 05:01am EDT

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 25 JULY 2019 AT 12.00 EEST

Publishing of Asiakastieto Group’s Half Year Financial Report 2019 and invitation to news conference

Asiakastieto Group Plc will publish its Half Year Financial Report 1.1. – 30.6.2019 on Thursday, 8 August 2019 at 11.00 a.m. EEST. The Half Year Financial Report will be available on Asiakastieto’s investor website https://investors.asiakastieto.fi/ after publication.

News Conference

Asiakastieto Group will hold a news conference for analysts, investors and media in English on the same day, where CEO Jukka Ruuska will present the performance and events of the second quarter.

Date and time: Thursday, 8 August 2019 at 2.00 p.m. EEST
Place: Asiakastieto Group Plc, Rantatie Business Park, Tutka & Plotteri Meeting Room, Main entrance: Verkkosaarenkatu 5, 00580 Helsinki

You can follow the English webcast and conference call at:

https://qsb.webcast.fi/a/asiakastieto/asiakastieto_2019_0808_q2/

To participate in the conference call, please dial in using one of the numbers below
Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0360
Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6573
United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 336 9104
The conference ID code: 642160

The presentation material will be available on the company’s investor website at 1.45 p.m. and a recording of the webcast later during the day.

To attend the news conference please contact Investor Relations Manager Pia Katila either via e-mail at pia.katila@asiakastieto.fi or by phone at +358 10 270 7506.

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC

Jukka Ruuska
CEO
tel. +358 10 270 7111

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
investors.asiakastieto.fi

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading providers of digital business and consumer information services in the Nordic countries. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. We are operating in Finland under the brand Suomen Asiakastieto and in Sweden under the brand UC. Our pro forma annual net sales for 2018 was EUR 134 million and the number of employees was approximately 450. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi and www.uc.se.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC
05:01aPublishing of Asiakastieto Group's Half Year Financial Report 2019 and invita..
GL
07/01ASIAKASTIETO : updates its outlook for 2019
AQ
07/01Asiakastieto Group completes Proff acquisition
GL
06/27Change in Asiakastieto Group's Executive Management Team
GL
05/20ENIRO : to divest its Scandinavian B2B and financial search operations Proff to ..
AQ
05/20ASIAKASTIETO : Group acquires Proff, the leading company information service in ..
GL
05/17ASIAKASTIETO : Jrgen Olofsson as Asiakastieto Group's new CIO
AQ
05/16ASIAKASTIETO : Group's CFO to change
GL
05/15ASIAKASTIETO : Jörgen Olofsson as Asiakastieto Group's new CIO
GL
05/14ASIAKASTIETO : Group has signed an agreement to outsource the telesales in UC Af..
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 141 M
EBIT 2019 32,0 M
Net income 2019 21,5 M
Debt 2019 135 M
Yield 2019 3,48%
P/E ratio 2019 28,7x
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
EV / Sales2019 5,70x
EV / Sales2020 5,35x
Capitalization 667 M
Chart ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Asiakastieto Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 28,67  €
Last Close Price 27,80  €
Spread / Highest target 7,91%
Spread / Average Target 3,12%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jukka Ruuska Chief Executive Officer
John Patrick Sture Lapveteläinen Chairman
Antti Kauppila Chief Financial Officer
Jari Julin Chief Information Officer
Petri Carpén Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC13.82%743
S&P GLOBAL INC43.04%59 820
RELX19.95%46 954
THOMSON REUTERS CORP35.45%33 885
WOLTERS KLUWER27.80%19 893
EQUIFAX INC.50.85%17 187
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group