ASX release: Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form

The Meeting will be conducted by the Chairperson, subject to the discretion of the Chairperson to adjourn or reconvene the Meeting. Each Resolution will be voted on separately.

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Asian American Medical Group Limited will be held at Collins Square, Tower 4, Level 18,727 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC 3008 on Friday, 6 December 2019 at 10:30 am (Melbourne time). Attached to and forming part of this Notice of Meeting is an Explanatory Statement, that provides Shareholders with background information and further details to assist you in understanding the reasons for and the effect of the Resolutions if approved.

This information is presented in accordance with the regulatory requirements of the Corporations Act.

If you are unable to attend the Meeting, you are requested to complete the Proxy Form enclosed with this Notice. The entitlement for Shareholders to vote at the Meeting will be determined by reference to those persons on the register of Shareholders as at 7.00 pm Melbourne time on 4 December 2019. The Proxy Form and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed (or a certified copy) must be received by the Company, at least 48 hours before the time for holding the Meeting (being no later than 10.30 am Melbourne time on 4 December 2019) at the Company's share registry, Computershare Investor Services:

 Custodian For Intermediary Online subscribers (Custodians) please visit www.intermediaryonline.com to submit your voting intentions.  By Fax 1800 783 447 (within Australia) +61 3 9473 2555 (outside Australia)  By Mail Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited GPO Box 242 Melbourne VIC 3001

A number of defined terms are used in the Notice of Meeting. These terms are contained in the Explanatory Statement and the Proxy Form.

Ordinary Business of the Meeting - Agenda

1. DISCUSSION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

To receive and consider the Financial Report, the Director's Report and the Auditor's Report for the year ended 31 August 2019.

Each year, we are required to communicate information to Shareholders, including Annual Reports, Notices of Meetings and other advices. The Corporations Legislation Amendment (Simpler Regulatory System) Act 2007 provides us with the ability to make the Annual Financial Report available on a website and provide a hard copy of the Annual Report only to those Shareholders who elect to receive them in that form, subject to certain administrative requirements. We have made the Annual Report available online and it can be accessed at: www.aamg.co/investor-relations/financial-info.

2. ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT

To consider and if thought fit to pass the following as an ordinary Resolution:

"That the Remuneration Report, as set out in the Director's Report for the Company and its controlled entities for the financial year ended 31 August 2019, be adopted".

Voting exclusion statement

The Company will disregard any votes cast (in any capacity) in respect of Resolution 2 by Key Management Personnel or their Closely Related Parties (or any person voting on their behalf). However, the Company will not disregard a vote on Resolution 2 if:

