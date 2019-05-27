AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

27 May 2019

The Manager

Companies Announcement Officer

Australian Securities Exchange

Electronic Lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

ASX RELEASE - PLACEMENT OF NEW SHARES

The Board of Directors ("the Board" or "the Directors") of Asian American Medical Group Limited ("AAMG" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a placement agreement to raise capital involving the placement of 10,000,000 new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company ("New Shares") to a sophisticated institutional investor in Singapore at an issue price of A$0.105 per New Share ("Placement"), raising a total of A$1.1 million before transaction-related expenses.

The New Shares to be issued under the Placement are expected to be issued on or around 30 May 2019 and will rank parri passu with the Company's existing fully paid ordinary shares on issue as at their date of issue. Upon completion of the placement, the Company's issued share capital will be enlarged from 337,752,754 shares to 347,752,754 shares. The New Shares represents 3.0% of the existing issued and paid-up share capital and 2.9% of the new enlarged share capital.

At A$0.105 per share, it represents a 14.1% premium over the volume weighted average price ("VWAP") of the Company's ordinary shares as traded on ASX over the 30 days up to and including 23 May 2019 and a 12.5% discount to the closing price on 23 May 2019.

The net proceeds from the Placement will be used for business diversification and expansion into new healthcare-related businesses in China and general corporate working capital purposes.

The Placement is being made to a sophisticated investor under the Company's 15% annual issuing capacity for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and therefore shareholder approval for the Placement shares is not required.