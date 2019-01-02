Asian Citrus : + 02/01/2019 MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31 December 2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedAsian Citrus Holdings Limited 2 January 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

73

N/A

Description : Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) HK$0.01 HK$20,000,000 Nil HK$0.01 HK$20,000,000 Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 2,000,000,000

2,000,000,000

Description :

NilN/A

No. of ordinary shares

N/A

N/A

Ordinary Shares

N/A

2. Preference SharesStock code :N/A

Description :N/A

No. of preference (StatePar valueAuthorised share capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

Stock code :N/A

Description :N/ANo. of other classes of sharesPar value (State currency)Authorised share capital

(State currency)Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$20,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

Balance at close of

preceding month 1,249,637,884 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month Nil N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 1,249,637,884 N/A N/A N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

No of preference No. of other classesshares

of shares

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Exercise price

HK$9.00

(02/11/2009)

ordinary shares (Note 1)

2. Exercise price

HK$1.47

(02/11/2009)

ordinary shares (Note 1)

3. N/A

Granted

(Note 1)

Nil

Nil

Movement during the month Exercised

Nil

Nil

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month Nil 16,700,000 Nil 15,260,000 Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Cancelled

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Nil

NilLapsedNil

NilNil

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Nominal value atnominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant thereto as at close of the month pursuant thereto

1.

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

N/A

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 3. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description

1.

N/AStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Amount at closeamount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/of preceding month

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto close of the month Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Converted during the month

Amount at close of the month

)

)

)

)