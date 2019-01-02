Asian Citrus : + 02/01/2019 MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31 December 2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedAsian Citrus Holdings Limited 2 January 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
73
N/A
|
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
HK$0.01
|
HK$20,000,000
|
Nil
|
HK$0.01
|
HK$20,000,000
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
2,000,000,000
2,000,000,000
Description :
NilN/A
No. of ordinary shares
N/A
N/A
Ordinary Shares
N/A
2. Preference SharesStock code :N/A
Description :N/A
No. of preference (StatePar valueAuthorised share capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
N/A
N/A
N/A
Stock code :N/A
Description :N/ANo. of other classes of sharesPar value (State currency)Authorised share capital
(State currency)Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
HK$20,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)
Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
1,249,637,884
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
Nil
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of the
|
month
|
1,249,637,884
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
No of preference No. of other classesshares
of shares
|
Particulars of share
|
option scheme
|
including EGM
|
|
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. Exercise price
HK$9.00
(02/11/2009)
ordinary shares (Note 1)
2. Exercise price
HK$1.47
(02/11/2009)
ordinary shares (Note 1)
3. N/A
Granted
(Note 1)
Nil
Nil
|
|
Movement during the month
|
|
Exercised
Nil
Nil
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant thereto
|
thereto
|
as at close of the month
|
Nil
|
16,700,000
|
Nil
|
15,260,000
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
Nil
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Cancelled
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Nil
NilLapsedNil
NilNil
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Nominal value atnominal close of value preceding month
Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
during the
|
may be issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
pursuant thereto
1.
N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/A N/A N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description
1.
N/AStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
-
2. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
-
3. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
-
4. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Amount at closeamount outstanding
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/of preceding month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
during the
|
may be issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
thereto
|
close of the
|
month
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Converted during the month
Amount at close of the month
)
)
)
)