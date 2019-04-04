Asian Citrus : + 04/04/2019 Announcements and Notices UPDATE ON PROGRESS OF THE RESUMPTION PLAN
ASIAN CITRUS HOLDINGS LIMITED
亞 洲 果 業 控 股 有 限 公 司*
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 73)
UPDATE ON PROGRESS OF THE RESUMPTION PLAN
This announcement is made by the board (the "Board") of directors of Asian Citrus Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
References are made to (i) the announcements of the Company dated 30 June 2017, 30 November 2017, 28 December 2017, 31 January 2018, 28 February 2018, 26 March 2018, 30 April 2018, 31 May 2018, 29 June 2018 and 15 January 2019, in relation to, among others, the suspension of trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange and updates on legal procedures in respect of certain PRC subsidiaries; (ii) the announcements dated 1 August 2018, 1 November 2018 and 1 February 2019 published by the Company in compliance with Rule 13.24A of the Listing Rules; (iii) the announcement of the Company dated 26 March 2019 in relation to, among others, the update on progress of investigation in relation to the Allegations; (iv) the announcements of the Company dated 21 January 2019, 13 March 2019 and 27 March 2019, in relation to, among others, the VSD (as defined below) (collectively, the "VSD Announcements"); and (v) the announcements of the Company dated 27 January 2017 and 6 September 2018 in relation to, among others, the conditions for resumption of trading of the shares of the Company (the "Shares") imposed on the Company by the Stock Exchange (collectively, the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.
Further updates on the Company's progress and development of the resumption of trading of the Shares are set out below.
UPDATE ON PROGRESS OF THE RESUMPTION PLAN
A.Audit qualifications
As disclosed in the Announcements, the auditors of the Company, HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited, had issued a disclaimer of opinion on the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the years ended 30 June 2018, 30 June 2017 and 30 June 2016. The Company has proposed plans to its auditors and has been taking actions with a view to addressing the audit qualifications before 30 June 2019.
Set forth below are details of the plans proposed, their respective current status and indicative expected timeline:
(i)Regarding the disclaimer opinion on (a) compliance with relevant accounting standards and applicable laws and regulations; (b) authenticity, completeness, and accuracy of accounting records; (c) disclosure of opening balances and comparable figures; (d) current accounts with the Deconsolidated Subsidiaries; and (e) completeness of events after the reporting period, commitments, contingent liabilities, related party transactions and unrecorded liabilities relevant to the following events: (i) deconsolidation of the Current Deconsolidated Subsidiaries; and (ii) resumption of control of Lucky Team Hepu (the "FY 2016/18 Issues")
Proposed plan
Current status and indicative expected
timeline
(a)
The disposal of 100% of the issued
As disclosed in the VSD Announcements,
share capital of BPG Food & Beverages
since the Company requires additional
Holdings Ltd. to a third party purchaser
time to finalise certain information to
("VSD").
be included in the VSD circular, it is
expected that such circular, together with
the notice convening a special general
meeting of the Company ("SGM"), will
be despatched on or before 18 April 2019.
Based on the current expected timetable,
the SGM and the completion of the VSD
(if approved at the SGM) are expected to
take place around mid-May 2019.
(b)
The Hepu Restructuring.
Ongoing. The Company is in the process
of undertaking the Hepu Restructuring,
which is expected to be completed around
the end of April 2019.
(c)
The disposal of Lucky Team Hepu (upon
Ongoing. The Company has commenced
completion of the Hepu Restructuring), the
and is in the process of preparing the
other Current Deconsolidated Subsidiaries
necessary documentation in order to
(i.e. Lucky Team (Hepu) Agriculture
undertake the Last Disposal.
Development Limited* (利添良繁（合浦）
農業發展有限公司), Litian Biological
Based on the current expected timetable,
Science & Technology Development
it is expected that the Last Disposal will
(Xinfeng) Company Limited* (利添生物
be completed by early May 2019.
科技發展（信豐）有限公司) and Lucky
Team Biotech Development Yongzhou
Limited* (永 州 利 添 生 物 科 技 發 展
有限公司)) together with their respective
immediate holding companies (the "Last
Disposal").
(ii)Regarding the disclaimer of opinion on going concern
Proposed plan
Current status and indicative
expected timeline
(a)
To complete the Disposals (i.e. the VSD
Ongoing. Please also refer to Section
and the Last Disposal), whereupon,
(A)(i)(a) and (b) of this announcement.
it is currently expected that the
Group would have net assets upon
completion of the Disposals and
generate sufficient cash flow to meet
the future working capital needs for
the twelve months following 30 June
2019.
(b)
To maintain the levels of revenue and
Ongoing. Please also refer to Section
profit generated from the existing
(C) of this announcement.
operations of planting, cultivation
and sales of agricultural products and
to explore opportunity(ies) to expand
the businesses of other operating
subsidiaries of the Group such as the
fruit trading business.
Based on the current expected timetable, it is expected that the auditors of the Company will be in the position to perform special audit procedures and provide to the Company its preliminary conclusion on the audit opinion for the special audit period around six weeks after completion of the Disposals, with the final report to be issued two weeks thereafter.
The Company has discussed the aforesaid plans with its auditors. The auditors of the Company are in agreement with the Company on the proposed plans set forth in this announcement in order to address the audit qualifications. After discussions with auditors, the Company expects that:
(i)subject to the Disposals having been completed during the year ending 30 June 2019 ("FY 2018/19"), the auditors' reports for the special audit period and for FY 2018/19 will include, among others, the disclaimer opinion on the FY 2016/18 Issues except for completeness of events after the reporting period, and an additional disclaimer opinion on the gain/loss on disposal of the Deconsolidated Subsidiaries (such disclaimer opinions are collectively referred to as the "Deconsolidation-RelatedIssues");
(ii)the auditors' report for the year ending 30 June 2020 will include a qualified opinion in respect of opening balances and comparative figures, as the accounts for the relevant year will still contain figures from FY 2018/19; and
(iii)the disclaimer of opinion and the qualified opinion in relation to the Deconsolidation-Related Issues can be removed for the year ending 30 June 2021.
B.Allegations
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 26 March 2019 in relation to, among others, the update on progress of investigation in relation to the Allegations. As at the date of this announcement, the Investigation is still ongoing. The Company was advised by RSM that the Report is expected to be available in May 2019.
C.Development of business operations of the Group
The Group continues its Plantation Operation. As part of the Group's efforts in developing its Fruit Distribution Operation, the Company has been undertaking negotiations with relevant parties on the terms and conditions of the various distribution agreement(s) in respect of the Fruit Distribution Operation. It is currently expected that the various distribution agreement(s) are to be finalized by the end of April 2019.
The Company will continue to publish announcement(s) to update its shareholders of any major changes to or material development of the above matters, as and when appropriate.
CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING OF SHARES
Trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange will remain suspended pending the fulfilment of the Resumption Conditions. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.
By order of the Board
Asian Citrus Holdings Limited
Ng Ong Nee
Chairman
Hong Kong, 4 April 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Ng Ong Nee (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Ng Hoi Yue (Deputy Chief Executive Officer); a non-executive Director, namely Mr. He Xiaohong; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chung Koon Yan, Dr. Lui Ming Wah, PhD, SBS, JP and Mr. Yang Zhen Han.
