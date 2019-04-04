Asian Citrus : + 04/04/2019 Announcements and Notices UPDATE ON PROGRESS OF THE RESUMPTION PLAN

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ASIAN CITRUS HOLDINGS LIMITED

亞 洲 果 業 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 73)

UPDATE ON PROGRESS OF THE RESUMPTION PLAN

This announcement is made by the board (the "Board") of directors of Asian Citrus Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to (i) the announcements of the Company dated 30 June 2017, 30 November 2017, 28 December 2017, 31 January 2018, 28 February 2018, 26 March 2018, 30 April 2018, 31 May 2018, 29 June 2018 and 15 January 2019, in relation to, among others, the suspension of trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange and updates on legal procedures in respect of certain PRC subsidiaries; (ii) the announcements dated 1 August 2018, 1 November 2018 and 1 February 2019 published by the Company in compliance with Rule 13.24A of the Listing Rules; (iii) the announcement of the Company dated 26 March 2019 in relation to, among others, the update on progress of investigation in relation to the Allegations; (iv) the announcements of the Company dated 21 January 2019, 13 March 2019 and 27 March 2019, in relation to, among others, the VSD (as defined below) (collectively, the "VSD Announcements"); and (v) the announcements of the Company dated 27 January 2017 and 6 September 2018 in relation to, among others, the conditions for resumption of trading of the shares of the Company (the "Shares") imposed on the Company by the Stock Exchange (collectively, the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

Further updates on the Company's progress and development of the resumption of trading of the Shares are set out below.

