Asian Citrus : + 16/04/2019 Announcements and Notices NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

and vote on his/her behalf at a general meeting of the Company. A proxy need not be a Member. In addition, a proxy or proxies representing either a Member who is an individual or a Member which is a corporation shall be entitled to exercise the same powers on behalf of the Member which he/she or they represent(s) as such Member could exercise.

4.The instrument appointing a proxy and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such power or authority, shall be delivered to the Registrars, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (for Members whose names appear in the Company's branch register of members in Hong Kong and who hold Shares in certificated form) not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting (or any adjournment thereof) at which the person named in the instrument proposes to vote, or Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited, c/o The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY, United Kingdom by 5:00 p.m. (UK time) on Monday, 6 May 2019 (for Members whose names appear in the Company's register of members in Jersey and who hold Shares in certificated form).

5.Delivery of an instrument appointing a proxy shall not preclude a Member from attending and voting in person at the meeting convened and in such event the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

6.In the case of joint holders of any Share, if more than one of such joint holders be present at any meeting, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose, seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company (the "Register") in respect of the joint holding.

7.Any corporation which is a Member may by resolution of its directors or other governing body authorise such person as it thinks fit to act as its representative at any meeting of the Company or of any class of members of the Company. The person so authorised shall be entitled to exercise the same powers on behalf of the corporation as the corporation could exercise if it were an individual member of the Company and such corporation shall be deemed to be present in person at any such meeting if a person so authorised is present thereat.

8.Pursuant to Regulation 41 of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001 of the United Kingdom, only those Shareholders registered in the Register as of 6 May 2019 are entitled to attend or vote at the SGM of the Company in respect to the number of Shares registered in their name at that time. For Members whose names appear in the Company's register of members in Jersey and who hold Shares in certificated form, in order to qualify for attending the SGM, all transfer documents, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, have to be lodged for registration with the Registrars, Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited, c/o The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY, United Kingdom by 5:00 p.m. (UK time) on Monday, 6 May 2019.

For Members whose names appear in the Company's register of members in Hong Kong and who hold Shares in certificated form, the register of members of the Company in Hong Kong will be closed from Monday, 6 May 2019 to Thursday, 9 May 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be effected. In order to qualify for attending the SGM, all transfer documents, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, have to be lodged for registration with the Registrars, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Friday, 3 May 2019.

Changes to entries on the Register after that time will be disregarded when determining the rights of any person to attend or vote in the SGM.

9.If a tropical cyclone warning signal no. 8 or above is expected to be hoisted or a black rainstorm warning signal is expected to be in force at any time between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on the date of the meeting, the meeting will be postponed and Members will be informed of the date, time and venue of the postponed meeting by a supplementary notice posted on the respective websites of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

If a tropical cyclone warning signal no. 8 or above or a black rainstorm warning signal is lowered or cancelled at or before 8:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on the date of the meeting and where conditions permit, the meeting will be held as scheduled.

The meeting will be held as scheduled when an amber or red rainstorm warning signal is in force.

After considering their own situations, Shareholder(s) should decide on their own whether or not they would attend the meeting under any bad weather condition and if they do so, they are advised to exercise care and caution.