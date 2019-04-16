Asian Citrus : + 16/04/2019 Announcements and Notices NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

Log in
NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

04/16/2019 | 07:18am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ASIAN CITRUS HOLDINGS LIMITED

亞洲果業控股有限公司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 73)

NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special general meeting (the ''SGM'') of Asian Citrus Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at United Conference Centre, Level 10, United Centre, 95 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Thursday, 9 May 2019 at 9:00 a.m., for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without modification the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

1."THAT

(a)the sale and purchase agreement (the "Sale and Purchase Agreement") dated 21 January 2019 entered into between A-One Success Limited (the "Vendor") and Mr. Zhou Jianjun (the "Purchaser") (a copy of which marked "A" having been tabled before the meeting and initialled by the chairman of the meeting for the purpose of identification) in relation to, among other things, the conditional disposal of 10,000 ordinary shares in the issued share capital of BPG Food & Beverage Holdings Ltd. (the "Target Company") by the Vendor to the Purchaser and the conditional transfer and novation by the Vendor and assumption by the Purchaser of all the indebtedness owing by the Vendor to the Target Company at completion of the aforesaid-mentioned disposal and transfer and novation and any transactions contemplated under the Sale and Purchase Agreement be and are hereby approved, confirmed and/or ratified; and

* For identification purposes only

- 1 -

(b)the directors of the Company, acting collectively and individually, be and are hereby authorised for and on behalf of the Company to take all such action, do all such things and execute such all further documents as the directors may at their absolute discretion consider necessary or desirable to implement and/or give effect to the Sale and Purchase Agreement or any transactions contemplated thereunder and all other matters incidental thereto or in connection therewith."

Yours faithfully,

On behalf of the Board

Asian Citrus Holdings Limited

Ng Ong Nee

Chairman

Hong Kong, 17 April 2019

Registered Office:

Clarendon House

2 Church Street

Hamilton

Bermuda HM11

Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong: 1/F., Ching Cheong Industrial Building 1-7Kwai Cheong Road

Kwai Chung, New Territories Hong Kong

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises the following Directors:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Ng Ong Nee (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Ng Hoi Yue (Deputy Chief Executive Officer)

Non-executive Director:

Mr. He Xiao Hong

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Chung Koon Yan

Dr. Lui Ming Wah, PhD, SBS, JP

Mr. Yang Zhen Han

Notes:

1.A form of proxy (as applicable) is enclosed.

2.The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his/her attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the appointor is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person duly authorised to sign the same.

3.Any member of the Company (the "Member") entitled to attend and vote at a meeting of the Company shall be entitled to appoint another person as his/her proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her. A Member who is the holder of two or more shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him/her

- 2 -

and vote on his/her behalf at a general meeting of the Company. A proxy need not be a Member. In addition, a proxy or proxies representing either a Member who is an individual or a Member which is a corporation shall be entitled to exercise the same powers on behalf of the Member which he/she or they represent(s) as such Member could exercise.

4.The instrument appointing a proxy and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such power or authority, shall be delivered to the Registrars, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (for Members whose names appear in the Company's branch register of members in Hong Kong and who hold Shares in certificated form) not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting (or any adjournment thereof) at which the person named in the instrument proposes to vote, or Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited, c/o The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY, United Kingdom by 5:00 p.m. (UK time) on Monday, 6 May 2019 (for Members whose names appear in the Company's register of members in Jersey and who hold Shares in certificated form).

5.Delivery of an instrument appointing a proxy shall not preclude a Member from attending and voting in person at the meeting convened and in such event the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

6.In the case of joint holders of any Share, if more than one of such joint holders be present at any meeting, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose, seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company (the "Register") in respect of the joint holding.

7.Any corporation which is a Member may by resolution of its directors or other governing body authorise such person as it thinks fit to act as its representative at any meeting of the Company or of any class of members of the Company. The person so authorised shall be entitled to exercise the same powers on behalf of the corporation as the corporation could exercise if it were an individual member of the Company and such corporation shall be deemed to be present in person at any such meeting if a person so authorised is present thereat.

8.Pursuant to Regulation 41 of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001 of the United Kingdom, only those Shareholders registered in the Register as of 6 May 2019 are entitled to attend or vote at the SGM of the Company in respect to the number of Shares registered in their name at that time. For Members whose names appear in the Company's register of members in Jersey and who hold Shares in certificated form, in order to qualify for attending the SGM, all transfer documents, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, have to be lodged for registration with the Registrars, Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited, c/o The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY, United Kingdom by 5:00 p.m. (UK time) on Monday, 6 May 2019.

For Members whose names appear in the Company's register of members in Hong Kong and who hold Shares in certificated form, the register of members of the Company in Hong Kong will be closed from Monday, 6 May 2019 to Thursday, 9 May 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be effected. In order to qualify for attending the SGM, all transfer documents, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, have to be lodged for registration with the Registrars, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Friday, 3 May 2019.

Changes to entries on the Register after that time will be disregarded when determining the rights of any person to attend or vote in the SGM.

9.If a tropical cyclone warning signal no. 8 or above is expected to be hoisted or a black rainstorm warning signal is expected to be in force at any time between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on the date of the meeting, the meeting will be postponed and Members will be informed of the date, time and venue of the postponed meeting by a supplementary notice posted on the respective websites of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

If a tropical cyclone warning signal no. 8 or above or a black rainstorm warning signal is lowered or cancelled at or before 8:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on the date of the meeting and where conditions permit, the meeting will be held as scheduled.

The meeting will be held as scheduled when an amber or red rainstorm warning signal is in force.

After considering their own situations, Shareholder(s) should decide on their own whether or not they would attend the meeting under any bad weather condition and if they do so, they are advised to exercise care and caution.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Asian Citrus Holdings Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 11:17:14 UTC
