Asian Citrus : + 16/04/2019 Circulars VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL IN RELATION TO DISPOSAL OF SUBSIDIARIES AND NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

ASIAN CITRUS HOLDINGS LIMITED

亞洲果業控股有限公司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 73)

VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL

IN RELATION TO

DISPOSAL OF SUBSIDIARIES

AND

NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

Financial Adviser to the Company

Capitalized terms used in the lower portion of this cover page shall have the same respective meanings as those defined in the section headed "Definitions" in this circular.

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 4 to 21 of this circular.

A notice convening the SGM to be held at United Conference Centre, Level 10, United Centre, 95 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Thursday, 9 May 2019 at 9:00 a.m. is set out on pages 72 and 74 of this circular.

A form of proxy for use at the SGM is enclosed with this circular. If you are a Shareholder and are not able to attend the SGM, you are requested to complete the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the office of the Company's branch share registrars, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the SGM, or to Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited, c/o The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY, United Kingdom by 5:00 p.m. (UK time) on Monday, 6 May 2019 or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the SGM or any adjourned meeting should you so wish and, in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.