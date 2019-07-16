Asian Citrus : + 16/07/2019 Announcements and Notices CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF BERMUDA SHARE REGISTRAR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ASIAN CITRUS HOLDINGS LIMITED 亞洲果業控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 73)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF BERMUDA SHARE REGISTRAR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Asian Citrus Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 19 July 2019, the Company's Bermuda share registrar and transfer agent, MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited, will change its address to:

4th Floor North Cedar House 41 Cedar Avenue Hamilton HM 12 Bermuda

The Company's branch share registrars in Hong Kong and Jersey are still maintained by Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited of Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong and Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited of Queensway House, Hilgrove Street, St Helier, Jersey JE1 1ES, respectively.

By Order of the Board

Asian Citrus Holdings Limited

Ng Ong Nee

Chairman

Hong Kong, 16 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Ng Ong Nee (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Ng Hoi Yue (Deputy Chief Executive Officer); a non-executive director, namely Mr. He Xiaohong; and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Chung Koon Yan, Dr. Lui Ming Wah, PhD, SBS, JP and Mr. Yang Zhen Han.

* For identification purposes only