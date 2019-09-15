Asian Citrus : DECISION OF THE LISTING COMMITTEE FOR THE CANCELLATION OF LISTING; REQUEST FOR WRITTEN REASONS; AND POSSIBLE REVIEW OF THE LISTING COMMITTEE DECISION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ASIAN CITRUS HOLDINGS LIMITED

亞 洲 果 業 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 73)

DECISION OF THE LISTING COMMITTEE FOR

THE CANCELLATION OF LISTING;

REQUEST FOR WRITTEN REASONS; AND

POSSIBLE REVIEW OF THE LISTING

COMMITTEE DECISION

This announcement ("Announcement") is made by Asian Citrus Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to (i) the announcements dated 1 August 2018, 1 November 2018, 1 February 2019, 2 May 2019 and 2 August 2019 published by the Company in compliance with Rule 13.24A of the Listing Rules; (ii) the announcements of the Company dated 27 January 2017 and 6 September 2018 in relation to, among others, the conditions for resumption of trading in the shares of the Company (the "Shares") imposed on the Company by the Stock Exchange; and (iii) the announcement of the Company dated 27 July 2018 in relation to the amendments to the delisting framework under the Listing Rules.

DECISION ON CANCELLATION OF LISTING

On 13 September 2019, the Company has received a letter (the "Letter") from the Stock Exchange stating that since trading in the Company's securities on the Stock Exchange has been suspended since 29 September 2016 and the Company has failed to resume trading in its securities by 31 July 2019, the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Committee") decided to cancel the Company's listing under Rule 6.01A of the Listing Rules (the "LC Decision"). It is indicated in the Letter that the last day of listing of the Shares will be on 27 September 2019 and the listing of the Shares on the Stock Exchange will be cancelled with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 30 September 2019.

