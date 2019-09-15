Asian Citrus : DECISION OF THE LISTING COMMITTEE FOR THE CANCELLATION OF LISTING; REQUEST FOR WRITTEN REASONS; AND POSSIBLE REVIEW OF THE LISTING COMMITTEE DECISION

REQUEST FOR WRITTEN REASONS FOR THE LC DECISION
The Company will submit a written request to the Listing Committee to provide written reasons for the LC Decision (the "Written Reasons") pursuant to Rule 2B.13(1) of the Listing Rules.
POSSIBLE REVIEW OF THE LC DECISION
Under Chapter 2B of the Listing Rules, the Company has the right to request the LC Decision be referred to the Listing Review Committee for review. A written review request shall be made within seven business days of receipt of the LC Decision, or if the Company requests written reasons under Rule 2B.13(1) of the Listing Rules, receipt of those written reasons.
The Company is considering the LC Decision and will continue to seek appropriate advice from its professional advisers on the same. The Company may consider submitting a review request for the LC Decision upon receipt of the Written Reasons. The board of directors of the Company hereby reminds the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors of the Company that (i) the Company may or may not proceed with the review; and (ii) the outcome of such review is uncertain, if undertaken.
The Company will continue to update the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company by publishing further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.
Shareholders who have any queries about the implications of the cancellation of listing of the Shares are advised to obtain appropriate professional advice. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.
By Order of the Board
Asian Citrus Holdings Limited
Ng Ong Nee
Chairman
Hong Kong, 16 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises two executive directors, namely Mr. Ng Ong Nee (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Ng Hoi Yue (Deputy Chief Executive Officer); a non-executive director, namely Mr. He Xiaohong; and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Chung Koon Yan, Dr. Lui Ming Wah, PhD, SBS, JP and Mr. Yang Zhen Han.
For identification purposes only