Asian Citrus : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT AND DATE OF BOARD MEETING

the increase in customer base and transaction volume under the Fruit Distribution Business as well as having more premium fruits in the product mix.

The increase in net operating profit was mainly attributable to:

the expected increase in revenue as stated above; and the decrease in staff costs and general and other administrative expenses as a result of the disposal of certain then subsidiaries of the Group in the PRC in the second quarter of 2019 (i.e. during the financial year ended 30 June 2019) and a reduced workforce and the stringent cost control measures implemented by the Group .

The Company is still in the process of finalising the Group's annual results for FY2019/20. Therefore, the information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment of the unaudited financial information currently available to the Board. Such financial information is still under review and is subject to adjustments.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to read carefully the annual results announcement of the Company for FY2019/20 which is expected to be published around late August 2020, and exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The Board hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Monday, 31 August 2020, for the purposes of, amongst other matters, considering and approving the annual results announcement of the Company for FY2019/20 for publication.

Trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange remains suspended.

By Order of the Board

Asian Citrus Holdings Limited

Ng Ong Nee

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Ng Ong Nee (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Ng Hoi Yue (Deputy Chief Executive Officer); a non-executive Director, namely Mr. He Xiaohong; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chung Koon Yan, Dr. Lui Ming Wah, PhD, SBS, JP and Mr. Yang Zhen Han.