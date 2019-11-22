Asian Citrus : REVIEW HEARING OF THE LRC REVIEW

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ASIAN CITRUS HOLDINGS LIMITED

亞 洲 果 業 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 73)

REVIEW HEARING OF THE LRC REVIEW

This announcement ("Announcement") is made by Asian Citrus Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to (i) the announcements dated 1 August 2018, 1 November 2018, 1 February 2019, 2 May 2019, 2 August 2019 and 11 November 2019 published by the Company in compliance with Rule 13.24A of the Listing Rules; (ii) the announcements of the Company dated 27 January 2017 and 6 September 2018 in relation to, among others, the conditions for resumption of trading in the shares of the Company (the "Shares") imposed on the Company by the Stock Exchange; and (iii) the announcements of the Company dated 16 September 2019 and 26 September 2019 in relation to the decision of the Listing Committee to cancel the Company's listing under Rule 6.01A of the Listing Rules (the "LC Decision") and the Company's request for the LC Decision to be referred to the Listing Review Committee for review (collectively, the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The Board wishes to update the Shareholders that the Review Hearing has been adjourned to 8 January 2020. The Board hereby reminds the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company that the outcome of the LRC Review is uncertain. As at the date of this announcement, trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange remains suspended.

The Company will continue to update the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company by publishing further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.