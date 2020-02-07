Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Asian Citrus Holdings Ltd.    0073   BMG0620W2019

ASIAN CITRUS HOLDINGS LTD.

(0073)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 02/06
0.6 HKD   0.00%
07:18aASIAN CITRUS : Review hearing of the lrc review
PU
01/31ASIAN CITRUS : Quarterly announcement
PU
2019ASIAN CITRUS : Review hearing of the lrc review
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asian Citrus : REVIEW HEARING OF THE LRC REVIEW

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 07:18am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ASIAN CITRUS HOLDINGS LIMITED

亞 洲 果 業 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 73)

REVIEW HEARING OF THE LRC REVIEW

This announcement ("Announcement") is made by Asian Citrus Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to (i) the announcements dated 1 August 2018, 1 November 2018, 1 February 2019, 2 May 2019, 2 August 2019, 11 November 2019 and 31 January 2020 published by the Company in compliance with Rule 13.24A of the Listing Rules; (ii) the announcements of the Company dated 27 January 2017 and 6 September 2018 in relation to, among others, the conditions for resumption of trading in the shares of the Company (the "Shares") imposed on the Company by the Stock Exchange; (iii) the announcements of the Company dated 16 September 2019 and 26 September 2019 in relation to the decision of the Listing Committee to cancel the Company's listing under Rule 6.01A of the Listing Rules (the "LC Decision") and the Company's request for the LC Decision to be referred to the Listing Review Committee for review (the "LRC Review"); and (iv) the announcements of the Company dated 22 November 2019 and 6 December 2019 in relation to the adjournment of the review hearing of the LRC Review (collectively, the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The Board wishes to inform the Shareholders that the Review Hearing has been further postponed to 2 March 2020. The Board hereby reminds the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company that the outcome of the LRC Review is uncertain. As at the date of this announcement, trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange remains suspended. The Company will continue to update the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company by publishing further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.

- 1 -

Shareholders who have any queries about the implications of the cancellation of listing of the Shares on the Stock Exchange are advised to obtain appropriate professional advice. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.

By Order of the Board

Asian Citrus Holdings Limited

Ng Ong Nee

Chairman

Hong Kong, 7 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises two executive directors, namely Mr. Ng Ong Nee (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Ng Hoi Yue (Deputy Chief Executive Officer); a non-executive director, namely Mr. He Xiaohong; and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Chung Koon Yan, Dr. Lui Ming Wah, PhD, SBS, JP and Mr. Yang Zhen Han.

  • For identification purposes only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Asian Citrus Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 12:17:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ASIAN CITRUS HOLDINGS LTD.
07:18aASIAN CITRUS : Review hearing of the lrc review
PU
01/31ASIAN CITRUS : Quarterly announcement
PU
2019ASIAN CITRUS : Review hearing of the lrc review
PU
2019ASIAN CITRUS : Review hearing of the lrc review
PU
2019ASIAN CITRUS : + 03/10/2019 monthly return of equity issuer on movements in secu..
PU
2019ASIAN CITRUS : + 27/09/2019 Financial Statements/ESG Information ANNUAL REPORT 2..
PU
2019ASIAN CITRUS : Annual report 2018/19
PU
2019ASIAN CITRUS : Review request of the listing committee decision on cancellation ..
PU
2019ASIAN CITRUS : Decision of the listing committee for the cancellation of listing..
PU
2019ASIAN CITRUS : + 03/09/2019 monthly return of equity issuer on movements in secu..
PU
More news
Chart ASIAN CITRUS HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Asian Citrus Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Ong Nee Ng Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ling Ling Ng Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ming Wah Lui Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhen Han Yang Independent Non-Executive Director
Hoi Yue Ng Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASIAN CITRUS HOLDINGS LTD.0.00%0
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA-4.16%2 037
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.-16.44%1 388
NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS2.59%1 093
BAYWA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT0.00%1 056
DONGWON INDUSTRIES CO., LTD--.--%620
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group