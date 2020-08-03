REPL::General Announcement::PROPOSED CONVERTIBLE BONDS, EARLY REDEMPTION & TERMINATION AGREEMENT, INVESTMENT INTO FANSIPAN 2

Log in
ASIAN HEALTHCARE SPECIALISTS LIMITED

(1J3)
PROPOSED CONVERTIBLE BONDS, EARLY REDEMPTION & TERMINATION AGREEMENT, INVESTMENT INTO FANSIPAN 2

08/03/2020
The announcement on the completion of the issuances of convertible bonds is attached.

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. (the 'Sponsor'), for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'SGX-ST'). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this announcement.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is: Name: Mr. Mah How Soon, Registered Professional, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. Address: 9 Raffles Place #29-01 Republic Plaza Tower 1, Singapore 048619 Tel: (65) 6381 6966.

Disclaimer

Asian Healthcare Specialists Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 11:16:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 18,3 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
Net income 2020 4,24 M 3,08 M 3,08 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,4x
Yield 2020 4,08%
Capitalization 106 M 76,9 M 76,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,77x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,12x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 15,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,31 SGD
Last Close Price 0,25 SGD
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pak Lin Chin Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Violet Kwek Chief Operating Officer
Kah Wai Seet Chief Financial Officer
Wai Mun Yue Executive Director & Chief Medical Officer
Hsien Ching Su Medical Specialist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASIAN HEALTHCARE SPECIALISTS LIMITED11.36%77
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-15.76%27 877
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.48.86%26 154
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES0.00%11 247
IHH HEALTHCARE-1.28%11 183
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-14.55%10 166
