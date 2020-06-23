Log in
Asian Paints

ASIAN PAINTS

(ASIANPAINT)
  Report
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange - 06/23
1683.9 INR   +1.92%
06/23ASIAN PAINTS : 4Q Net Profit Fell 2.1% on Weaker Sales
DJ
06/18ASIAN PAINTS : annual earnings release
04/20ASIAN PAINTS - CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP : Corporate Social Responsibility
AQ
Summary 
News Summary

Asian Paints : 4Q Net Profit Fell 2.1% on Weaker Sales

06/23/2020 | 11:49pm EDT

By Kosaku Narioka

Asian Paints Ltd. said its fourth-quarter net profit fell 2.1% from a year earlier due to lower sales stemming from the pandemic and broader weakness in the auto and real-estate industries.

Net profit for the quarter ended March 31 fell to 4.62 billion Indian rupees ($61.2 million) from INR4.72 billion a year earlier, the Indian paint company said.

Asian Paints said fourth-quarter revenue decreased 7.1% to INR46.36 billion from INR49.92 billion a year earlier.

The underlying sales trend remained strong for decorative business such as wall paints, the company said.

The downturn in the auto industry and slowdown in real-estate negatively affected the industrial and home improvement businesses, while the pandemic lockdown further weighed on overall sales, it said.

The company said its plants, warehouses and offices were shut during the lockdown in India to help contain the spread of coronavirus, but most operations have resumed.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 208 B 2 748 M 2 748 M
Net income 2020 28 228 M 373 M 373 M
Net cash 2020 18 036 M 238 M 238 M
P/E ratio 2020 57,4x
Yield 2020 0,82%
Capitalization 1 615 B 21 375 M 21 353 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart ASIAN PAINTS
Duration : Period :
Asian Paints Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASIAN PAINTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 1 763,38 INR
Last Close Price 1 683,90 INR
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amit Syngle Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Ashwin Suryakant Dani Non-Executive Chairman
R. J. Jeyamurugan Secretary, Chief Financial & Compliance Officer
Abhay Arvind Vakil Non-Executive Director
Deepak Madhav Satwalekar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASIAN PAINTS-5.66%20 916
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-1.24%48 120
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-22.34%24 458
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.40.25%23 833
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-12.22%17 083
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-2.51%9 812
