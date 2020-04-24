Log in
Asiana Airlines, Inc.

ASIANA AIRLINES, INC.

(A020560)
News 


Asiana Airlines : Korean Air to get up to $971 million support from state-owned banks

04/24/2020 | 03:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Korean Air's passenger planes are parked following outbreak of COVID-19, at Incheon International Airport

Two state-owned banks in South Korea said on Friday they would provide up to 1.2 trillion won ($971 million) in liquidity to support Korean Air Lines Co Ltd as the aviation industry reels from the coronavirus crisis.

The country's biggest carrier has been hit hard by the pandemic as it struggles to deal with plummeting passenger demand.

Korea Development Bank (KDB) and Export-Import Bank of Korea will provide the liquidity in the form of loans, a Korean Air official confirmed.

Earlier this month Korean Air said 70% or more of its employees working in South Korea would take a six-month leave of absence as part of the carrier's efforts to overcome operational difficulties resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

The banks' move follows their decision to provide up to 1.7 trillion won in fresh liquidity to the country's second-largest carrier, Asiana Airlines, earlier this week.

The transport ministry, financial regulator and state-run Korea Development Bank had also announced, in February, that they would extend up to 300 billion won ($251.55 million) of liquidity to domestic budget carriers because of the crisis.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; editing by Susan Fenton, Philippa Fletcher)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASIANA AIRLINES, INC. 0.94% 4295 End-of-day quote.-1.83%
KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD. 2.60% 19750 End-of-day quote.-0.75%
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 7 289 B
EBIT 2020 -139 B
Net income 2020 -330 B
Debt 2020 4 264 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,90x
P/E ratio 2021 -7,21x
EV / Sales2020 132x
EV / Sales2021 129x
Capitalization 959 B
Chart ASIANA AIRLINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Asiana Airlines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASIANA AIRLINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4 250,00  KRW
Last Close Price 4 295,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 9,43%
Spread / Average Target -1,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chang-Su Han Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jae-Hwan Seo President & Director
Ho-Kyun Kim Managing Director & Head-Finance
Chang-Yeong Jeong Independent Director
Byeong-Seok An Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASIANA AIRLINES, INC.-1.83%780
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-61.56%14 274
AIR CHINA LIMITED1.85%12 884
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-34.08%11 140
ANA HOLDINGS INC.0.51%9 327
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-0.24%8 728
