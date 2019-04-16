Log in
ASIANA AIRLINES INC

(020560)
Asiana Airlines : Korean Carrier to Sell Large Stake

04/16/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun and Na-Young Kim

SEOUL -- South Korea's second-largest carrier, Asiana Airlines Inc., will put up for sale the one-third stake owned by its controlling family as part of a turnaround plan creditors are demanding for the debt-laden conglomerate.

Shares of Asiana Airlines surged 30% Monday, the maximum daily increase allowed in South Korea, as investors cheered the prospect of a cash injection for the struggling business and a diminished role for patriarch Park Sam-koo and his family.

The planned stake sale fits into a broader effort to revamp South Korea's family-controlled conglomerates known as chaebols, a system that has dominated the country's business landscape for decades. Over the past year, foreign investors and corporate-governance advocates have halted a restructuring plan at Hyundai Motor Co., voted Korean Air Lines Co.'s chairman off the company's board and won bigger dividends from Samsung Electronics Co.

The board of Kumho Asiana Group, the South Korean carrier's parent group, decided Monday to sell the Park family's stake in Asiana Airlines, the chaebol's crown jewel. The planned sale serves to appease creditors who otherwise wouldn't agree to grant new funds to a struggling conglomerate that includes tires, bus transportation and construction.

The Park family's Asiana Airlines stake would be worth about 500 billion South Korean won ($440 million) based on Monday's closing price. Kumho Asiana is seeking a similar amount in interim loans.

Asiana Airlines declined to comment. Kumho Asiana group said a sale of the Park family's ownership stake likely would "help restore market confidence in both the group and Asiana Airlines" and acknowledged that steadying the business empire has been a struggle.

Mr. Park, whose father founded Asiana Airlines in 1988, had come under scrutiny by financial regulators and government-led creditors who questioned whether bailout proposals by the company aimed to resuscitate the cash-strapped business or help the Park family maintain control.

Asiana Airlines, which reported a 89% drop in operating profit last year, has faced numerous challenges. Mr. Park resigned as Asiana Airlines chief executive and chairman in March after an accounting fiasco that prompted a two-day trading halt on the company's shares. In that incident, independent auditors refused to sign off on the annual reports of Asiana and other Kumho affiliates due to a lack of information.

Meanwhile, Asiana Airlines and its parent company have been hampered by roughly $3 billion in short-term debt, about one-third of which will mature this year.

Kumho Asiana's creditors, led by state-run Korea Development Bank, had rejected previous turnaround plans presented by the company -- proposals that didn't include a sale of the Park family's Asiana Airlines stake. Without such a sale, the Park family could remain in power atop the Kumho Asiana group, Choi Jong-ku, South Korea's top financial regulator, said last month.

Cash injections should be strictly for Asiana Airlines, and not to give the Park family room to maneuver, said Mr. Choi, who oversees the Korea Development Bank.

The creditors said Monday that they viewed the latest Kumho offer positively. Under South Korean law, the Park family's 33.5% stake in Asiana Airlines can't be sold to a foreign company.

Asiana Airlines has blamed rising fuel costs and growing competition from budget carriers for its lackluster financial performance.

Elsewhere in the region, Jet Airways, once India's second largest airline by market share, has drastically scaled back operations as it awaits a cash injection from a consortium of lenders that has taken control of the airline.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASIANA AIRLINES INC End-of-day quote.
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO End-of-day quote.
