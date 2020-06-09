Log in
ASIANA AIRLINES, INC.

(A020560)
Hyundai Development wants to renegotiate Asiana Airlines acquisition after debt surge

06/09/2020 | 12:27am EDT
A view of the Asiana Airline's head office in Seoul

By Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin

South Korea's Hyundai Development Co said on Tuesday it wants new terms for its acquisition of Asiana Airlines after debt at the debt-ridden carrier increased by some $3.8 billion.

The builder also called for state-funded creditors of Asiana to provide support for the loss-making airline, which is grappling with how the coronavirus outbreak crippled travel demand around the world.

A consortium of Hyundai Development and brokerage Mirae Asset Daewoo agreed in late December to purchase the airline for about 2.5 trillion won ($2.1 billion).

Since then, however, Asiana Airlines recognised an additional 2.8 trillion won of debt as of end-2019 and borrowed 1.7 trillion won more, Hyundai Development said in a statement.

The unexpected increase, the carrier's failure to discuss the situation with Hyundai Development before incurring more debt and its support of unsound affiliates had prompted Hyundai Development to ask creditors to renegotiate, the developer said.

"There are various situations that are happening and having a gravely adverse impact on the acquisition and significantly damage the acquisition value," Hyundai Development said in a statement.

Hyundai Development, which had already delayed the deal closing date from April 30, added that it still wants the transaction to proceed despite the pandemic.

"Whether the group survives or not hinges on this deal," it said.

Asiana Airlines declined to comment. Korea Development Bank, its lead creditor, did not have an immediate comment.

The airline had total debt of 13.2 trillion won as of end-March, according to regulatory filing.

Hyundai Development shares rose 5.7%, while Asiana Airlines climbed 2.7% in the wider market <.KS11> that was down 0.3%.

Last year, Kumho Industrial, the top shareholder of Asian Airlines, put its 30.77 stake for sale, under pressure from creditors, including state-funded Korea Development Bank.

The move came after Asiana failed to win auditors' sign-off on its 2018 financial statements, triggering warnings of credit ratings downgrades, a sharp earnings revision and the resignation of the parent group's chairman.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Gerry Doyle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASIANA AIRLINES, INC. 0.12% 4315 End-of-day quote.-20.09%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -1.93% 15250 End-of-day quote.-14.80%
HYUNDAI DEVELOPMENT COMPANY 0.00% 21200 End-of-day quote.-17.35%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 1.80% 113000 End-of-day quote.-6.22%
KUMHO INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD. -2.74% 7820 End-of-day quote.-32.00%
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO., LTD. 1.72% 7080 End-of-day quote.-6.23%
MIRAE CORPORATION 0.00% 82 End-of-day quote.-38.35%
Financials
Sales 2020 5 794 B 4,84 B 4,84 B
Net income 2020 -274 B -0,23 B -0,23 B
Net Debt 2020 7 623 B 6,37 B 6,37 B
P/E ratio 2020 -12,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 963 B 804 M 804 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 168x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,9%
Chart ASIANA AIRLINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Asiana Airlines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASIANA AIRLINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4 100,00 KRW
Last Close Price 4 315,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 8,92%
Spread / Average Target -4,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chang-Su Han Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jae-Hwan Seo President & Director
Ho-Kyun Kim Managing Director & Head-Finance
Chang-Yeong Jeong Independent Director
Byeong-Seok An Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASIANA AIRLINES, INC.-20.09%804
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-41.59%21 698
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-11.62%15 844
AIR CHINA LIMITED-31.73%13 283
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-44.72%12 316
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-21.69%9 175
