Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Asiana Airlines, Inc.    A020560   KR7020560009

ASIANA AIRLINES, INC.

(A020560)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 03/06
4260 KRW   -2.96%
03:21aAirlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak
RE
03:08aKorean Air president says coronavirus a threat to its survival
RE
03/09Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Korean Air president says coronavirus a threat to its survival

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 03:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Korean Air Lines is seen on a plane at its aviation shed in Incheon

Korean Air Lines has warned that the coronavirus outbreak could threaten its survival after more than half of the world restricted passengers entering from South Korea.

Woo Kee-hong, Korean Air's president, said more than 80% of South Korea's biggest carrier's international capacity had been cut as a result of travel restrictions globally, compared with a 18% cut made during the 1997-1998 Asian financial crisis.

"We can easily imagine the severity of the crisis we are facing in comparison. And what is more daunting is that the situation can get worse at any time and we cannot even predict how long it will last," Woo said in a memo to employees dated on Monday.

Woo said Korean Air had grounded about 100 of its 145 passenger aircraft.

Self-help measures included deferring investments, cutting down on operational expenses and encouraging employees to take voluntary leave, he said.

"But if the situation continues for a longer period, we may reach the threshold where we cannot guarantee the company?s survival," he said in the memo, seen by Reuters.

But he said the company was "strong and resilient", adding: "We will keep this basic principle of minimizing the sacrifice of our employees."

Korean Air said on Tuesday it is encouraging foreign pilots to take leave from next month.

Japan joined a number of countries to impose curbs on travellers from South Korea on Thursday, adding to the woes of its airlines, which have been among the hardest-hit by flight cancellations.

South Korea's Asiana Airlines and budget carriers Jin Air, Air Busan and T'way Air suspended all routes between Japan and South Korea on Monday.

The transport ministry, financial regulator and state-run Korea Development Bank announced last month that they would extend up to 300 billion won ($251.55 million) of liquidity to domestic budget carriers because of the crisis.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday reported 35 new coronavirus cases, bringing the national tally to 7,513 in one of the most severely affected countries outside mainland China.

By Hyunjoo Jin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR BUSAN CO., LTD. -2.27% 4520 End-of-day quote.0.44%
ASIANA AIRLINES, INC. -2.96% 4260 End-of-day quote.-1.16%
JIN AIR CO., LTD. -3.70% 13000 End-of-day quote.-0.76%
KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD. -5.18% 23800 End-of-day quote.-2.86%
T'WAY AIR CO., LTD. -5.28% 4040 End-of-day quote.-3.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ASIANA AIRLINES, INC.
03:21aAirlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak
RE
03:08aKorean Air president says coronavirus a threat to its survival
RE
03/09Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak
RE
02/28Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak
RE
02/27Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak
RE
02/23KOREAN AIR LINES : South Korean airlines halt flights to Daegu, city with most v..
RE
02/21Coronavirus Wreaks Havoc on Airlines -- WSJ
DJ
02/20Coronavirus Epidemic Buffets Global Airlines
DJ
01/28Coronavirus infects Asia stocks with exposure to China
RE
01/28Coronavirus infects Asia stocks with exposure to China
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 7 289 B
EBIT 2020 -139 B
Net income 2020 -330 B
Debt 2020 4 264 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,68x
P/E ratio 2021 -6,79x
EV / Sales2020 124x
EV / Sales2021 121x
Capitalization 903 B
Chart ASIANA AIRLINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Asiana Airlines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASIANA AIRLINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4 250,00  KRW
Last Close Price 4 045,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 16,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chang-Su Han Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jae-Hwan Seo President & Director
Ho-Kyun Kim Managing Director & Head-Finance
Chang-Yeong Jeong Independent Director
Byeong-Seok An Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASIANA AIRLINES, INC.-1.16%753
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-25.58%29 255
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.80%14 725
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-22.45%14 062
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-46.90%12 918
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-1.47%11 703
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group