South Korea's Asiana Airlines share trading halted after auditor's qualified opinion

03/21/2019 | 10:19pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Aircraft flies over the head office of Asiana Airlines in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - The Korea Exchange on Thursday halted trading in shares of South Korea's Asiana Airlines Inc through Monday after an auditor submitted a report pointing out a lack of evidence to judge the stock value of the airline.

"Based on the report of Asiana Airlines' auditing firm Samil PwC, the scope of the audit was limited as the auditor could not obtain comprehensive evidence to decide the value of the airline," an official at the Korea Exchange said on Friday.

Trading in shares of South Korea's second-biggest carrier will be resumed on Tuesday, according to the Korea Exchange.

In response to the trading halt, Asiana Airlines said in a statement it will swiftly request the auditor resolve the reasons which caused the qualified opinion.

Shares of Asiana Airlines' affiliates plunged on the bourse's suspension of the carrier's stock.

Asiana IDT Inc saw its shares fall as much as 13.5 percent by 0200 GMT, while budget affiliate Air Busan Co Ltd lost 2.3 percent.

The broader KOSPI market was trading up 0.09 percent.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Additional reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR BUSAN CO LTD End-of-day quote.
ASIANA AIRLINES INC End-of-day quote.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.45% 2182.36 Real-time Quote.6.90%
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 7 012 B
EBIT 2019 280 B
Net income 2019 80,4 B
Debt 2019 3 474 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,36
P/E ratio 2020 6,48
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
EV / Sales 2020 0,54x
Capitalization 831 B
Chart ASIANA AIRLINES INC
Duration : Period :
Asiana Airlines Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 4 850  KRW
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sam-Koo Park Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Soo-Cheon Kim Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jae-Hwan Seo Co-President & Director
Ho-Kyun Kim Managing Director & Head-Finance
Chang-Yeong Jeong Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASIANA AIRLINES INC738
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-0.06%33 859
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-4.66%21 293
AIR CHINA LTD.28.53%19 511
RYANAIR HOLDINGS9.35%15 219
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-13.04%14 233
