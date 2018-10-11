Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Asics Corp    7936   JP3118000003

ASICS CORP (7936)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ASICS : TO OPERATE NEW LOW-OXYGEN TRAINING CENTER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 03:58am CEST

ASICS announces the opening of an urban large-scale low oxygen training center in September 2019. The training center will be housed within a multi-purpose facility in Tokyo's futuristic Toyosu district and will be approximately 5,000 square meters and occupy the second and third floors of the facility.
ASICS plans to establish a subsidiary company to manage operations when the center opens.

The multipurpose facility housing the ASICS training center will be located next to Toyosu Market, a future tourist attraction, will open in October 2018.It is located midway between the Athletes' Village for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics (in the Harumi neighborhood) and competition venues, and the area is being developed to meet demands for sports-related facilities.
Access to airports and key railway stations is convenient, and this part of the city is expected to see a big increase in visitors. The large-scale center, unprecedented in the world, will offer a swimming pool, running lanes, a training gym, and other facilities, and athletes will be able to train under low-oxygen conditions for track and field, swimming, and other sports competitions. Also, training programs developed with the expertise of ASICS will be offered.
The center is intended to be a progressive training center that offers new sports experiences to a wide range of users, from elite athletes aiming to improve their performance as well as to public users who wish to improve basic physical strength and to extend healthy life expectancy.
Low oxygen training involves conditions that mimic the low oxygen density conditions found in high altitudes above 2,000 meters. Training in such conditions improves physical endurance and muscle endurance in a short period of time and more efficiently. Tokyo University Professor Emeritus Mitsumasa Miyashita and others are proponents of such training. High altitude training has long been used by marathon runners, swimmers, and cross-country skiers, and the practice is common overseas. The training method had been considered geared mainly to some top athletes, given the costs and time constraints. In recent years, new technology has allowed low oxygen training even at ground level, and the practice is garnering attention for use by the general public to improve recovery from exhaustion.
ASICS' vision has been to 'Create Quality Lifestyle through Intelligent Sport Technology,' and the company is committed to providing goods and services that promote healthy and fulfilling lifestyles throughout the world. ASICS hopes to add new value to customers' sports experiences and contribute to the revitalization of sports both within Japan and overseas.

About the facility

Name (Provisional) ASICS Sports Complex TOKYO Bay
Location Toyosu 6-4-1, Koto-ku, Tokyo
Floorspace Approx 5,000㎡

Disclaimer

Asics Corporation published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 01:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASICS CORP
03:58aASICS : To operate new low-oxygen training center
PU
09/14ASICS : Listed on dow jones sustainability asia/pacific index 2018
PU
09/06ATHLETIC FOOTWEAR MARKET COMPETITIVE : The report also deep dives into the sub-s..
AQ
08/21ASICS : SCIENCE BASED TARGETS INITIATIVE RECOGNIZES ASICS’ CO2 EMISSIONS R..
PU
08/07THREAD CRED : How ASICS Found Footing in Irvine and Jumped Into the Music World
AQ
08/03ASICS : Notice unveiling “Action Plan” for the Five-Year Strategic P..
PU
08/03ASICS : Notice Concerning Distribution of Surplus (Interim Dividend)
PU
08/02ASICS : Patent Application Titled "Shoe Having Shoe Sole With Divided Forefoot P..
AQ
07/09ASICS : To become ipc official supplier　agreement through to 2020 will be..
PU
07/02ASICS : Teams up with china tennis champ zhang shuai first female chinese tennis..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/07Asics Corp. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/16Asics Corp. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Athletic Footwear Market Intelligence - Pricing Developments In The U.S., Wee.. 
2017Adidas sues Asics over fitness tracking patents 
2016Sports Authority confirms bankruptcy 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 407 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 12 746 M
Finance 2018 28 654 M
Yield 2018 1,57%
P/E ratio 2018 24,61
P/E ratio 2019 21,26
EV / Sales 2018 0,74x
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
Capitalization 329 B
Chart ASICS CORP
Duration : Period :
Asics Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASICS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1 739  JPY
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Motoi Oyama Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yasuhito Hirota President & Chief Operating Officer
Katsuro Tanaka Independent Director
Takeshi Hanai Independent Director
Manabu Nishimae Director & Senior Manager-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASICS CORP-8.55%2 907
AMER SPORTS OYJ46.04%4 523
TECHNOGYM SPA27.43%2 381
CALLAWAY GOLF CO63.53%2 189
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP17.22%1 889
JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.25.22%816
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.