Asics : Notice Concerning the Progress of the Acquisition of Own Shares

Note: This document is a translation of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

September 2, 2019

Name of the Company: ASICS Corporation

President and COO, Representative Director: Yasuhito Hirota

Code Number: 7936 Listing Exchanges: Tokyo

Notice Concerning the Progress of the Acquisition of Own Shares

(Acquisition of Own Shares Based on the Articles of Association pursuant to Article

459-1-1 of the Companies Act of Japan)

ASICS Corporation ("Company") hereby announces that the acquisition of own shares as approved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on August 2, 2019 pursuant to provisions of Article 459-1-1 of the Companies Act of Japan and Article 43 of the Company's Articles of Association. The progress of the Acquisition of own shares is as follows.

1. Type of shares acquired Shares of common stock of the Company 2. Aggregate number of shares acquired 2,098,500 shares 3. Aggregate purchase price of acquisition JPY 2,999,982,200 4. Acquisition period From August 5, 2019 to August 31, 2019

[Reference]

1. Details of the resolution made at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on August 2, 2019 are as follows.

(1) Type of shares to be acquired Shares of common stock of the Company (2) Aggregate number of shares permitted to be acquired Up to 9,000,000 shares (3) Aggregate purchase price of shares Up to JPY 10,000,000,000 (4) Acquisition period From August 5, 2019 to December 31, 2019

2. Aggregate number of shares acquired (as of August 31, 2019), pursuant to the above stated resolution made at a meeting of the Board of Directors.

(1) Aggregate number of shares acquired 2,098,500 shares (2) Aggregate purchase price of shares JPY 2,999,982,200

1