ASICS : Notice Concerning Consolidated Business Results Forecast and Projected Dividends for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020

August 13, 2020

Name of the Company: ASICS Corporation

President and COO, Representative Director: Yasuhito Hirota

Executive Officer, Senior General Manager,

Accounting and Finance Division : Koji Hayashi Telephone Number : +81(0)78-303-2213

Code Number: 7936 Listing Exchanges: Tokyo

Notice Concerning Consolidated Business Results Forecast and Projected Dividends for

the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020

ASICS Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces consolidated business results forecasts and projected dividends for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, which were undetermined.

1. Amendment to the forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020)

(Amount: million yen)

Profit Net sales Operating Ordinary attributable Net income income income to owners of per share parent Previous forecast (A) - - - - - New forecast (B) 300,000 (14,000) (17,000) (22,000) (120.21) yen Amount changed (B-A) - - - - - Percentage of change (%) - - - - - (Reference) Actual results for the 378,050 10,634 10,101 7,097 37.91 yen fiscal year ended December 31, 2019

2. Reasons for the announcement of the forecast of consolidated business results

Forecast of business results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 was undetermined due to the difficulty of reasonably forecasting the impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the business activities of ASICS Group (the "Group"). However, as economic activity is gradually resuming with the lifting of state of emergency declarations and the relaxation of lockdown measures in Japan and abroad, we hereby announce that we have calculated the consolidated business results forecast based on the information currently available.

Regarding to this consolidated business results forecast, the actual results may differ significantly from this forecast due to various factors such as another major downturn in economic activity because of COVID 19. In the event that matters to be disclosed occur, the Company will make an announcement of the effect on the business results then.

