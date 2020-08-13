Log in
ASICS : Notice Concerning Consolidated Business Results Forecast and Projected Dividends for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020

08/13/2020 | 02:03am EDT

Note: This document is a translation of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

August 13, 2020

Name of the Company: ASICS Corporation

President and COO, Representative Director: Yasuhito Hirota

Executive Officer, Senior General Manager,

Accounting and Finance Division

: Koji Hayashi

Telephone Number

: +81(0)78-303-2213

Code Number: 7936 Listing Exchanges: Tokyo

Notice Concerning Consolidated Business Results Forecast and Projected Dividends for

the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020

ASICS Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces consolidated business results forecasts and projected dividends for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, which were undetermined.

1. Amendment to the forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020)

(Amount: million yen)

Profit

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

attributable

Net income

income

income

to owners of

per share

parent

Previous forecast (A)

-

-

-

-

-

New forecast (B)

300,000

(14,000)

(17,000)

(22,000)

(120.21) yen

Amount changed (B-A)

-

-

-

-

-

Percentage of change (%)

-

-

-

-

-

(Reference)

Actual results for the

378,050

10,634

10,101

7,097

37.91 yen

fiscal year ended

December 31, 2019

2. Reasons for the announcement of the forecast of consolidated business results

Forecast of business results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 was undetermined due to the difficulty of reasonably forecasting the impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the business activities of ASICS Group (the "Group"). However, as economic activity is gradually resuming with the lifting of state of emergency declarations and the relaxation of lockdown measures in Japan and abroad, we hereby announce that we have calculated the consolidated business results forecast based on the information currently available.

Regarding to this consolidated business results forecast, the actual results may differ significantly from this forecast due to various factors such as another major downturn in economic activity because of COVID 19. In the event that matters to be disclosed occur, the Company will make an announcement of the effect on the business results then.

1

3. Amendment to the projected dividends for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020

Cash dividend per share

End of 1st half

End of year

Annual

Yen

Yen

Yen

Previous forecast

-

-

-

New forecast

0.00

24.00

24.00

Actual results for the fiscal year

-

-

-

ending December 31, 2020

12.00

18.00

30.00

(Reference)

(Ordinary dividend:

(Ordinary dividend:

(Ordinary dividend:

Actual results for the fiscal year

12.00)

12.00)

24.00)

ended December 31, 2019

(Commemorative

(Commemorative

dividend: 6.00)

dividend: 6.00)

4. Reasons for the announcement of the projected dividends

The Company's basic policy for distribution of profits to our shareholders is to invest proactively to improve profitability in order to enhance our corporate value and net income per share while at the same time paying a stable dividend.

However, the Company regrettably determined to pass the interim dividend under the circumstances in which it is uncertain when the pandemic will end such as an another major downturn in economic activity because of COVID 19, while the Company is projected to pay a year-end dividend of 24 yen per share. As a result, the current annual projected dividend is 24 yen per share, which is the same level of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 without the commemorative dividend.

These projected dividends are based on the assumption that the current business results forecast will remain unchanged while the actual results may differ significantly from this forecast due to various factors. In the event that matters to be disclosed occur, the Company will amend to the projected dividend.

*Explanation on the appropriate use of the business results forecast and other special notes Forward-looking statements in this document, such as business results forecasts, are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company considers to be reasonable. The statements are not intended to be a promise by the Company to achieve those results. Actual results may significantly differ from these statements due to various factors.

End

2

Disclaimer

Asics Corporation published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 06:02:17 UTC
