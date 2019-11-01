ASICS : Notice Concerning the Progress of the Acquisition of Own Shares

Note: This document is a translation of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
November 1, 2019
Name of the Company: ASICS Corporation
President and COO, Representative Director: Yasuhito Hirota
Code Number: 7936 Listing Exchanges: Tokyo
Notice Concerning the Progress of the Acquisition of Own Shares
(Acquisition of Own Shares Based on the Articles of Association pursuant to Article
459-1-1 of the Companies Act of Japan)
ASICS Corporation ("Company") hereby announces that the acquisition of own shares as approved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on August 2, 2019 pursuant to provisions of Article 459-1-1 of the Companies Act of Japan and Article 43 of the Company's Articles of Association. The progress of the Acquisition of own shares is as follows.
|
1.
|
Type of shares acquired
|
Shares of common stock of the Company
|
2.
|
Aggregate number of shares acquired
|
820,800 shares
|
3.
|
Aggregate purchase price of acquisition
|
JPY 1,499,911,000
|
4.
|
Acquisition period
|
From October 1, 2019 to October 31, 2019
[Reference]
1. Details of the resolution made at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on August 2, 2019 are as follows.
|
(1) Type of shares to be acquired
|
Shares of common stock of the Company
|
(2) Aggregate number of shares permitted to be acquired
|
Up to 9,000,000 shares
|
(3) Aggregate purchase price of shares
|
Up to JPY 10,000,000,000
|
(4) Acquisition period
|
From August 5, 2019 to December 31, 2019
2. Aggregate number of shares acquired (as of October 30, 2019), pursuant to the above stated resolution made at a meeting of the Board of Directors.
|
(1) Aggregate number of shares acquired
|
3,896,100 shares
|
(2) Aggregate purchase price of shares
|
JPY 5,999,741,900
Disclaimer
Asics Corporation published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 06:31:04 UTC