ASICS : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements For the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 (Japan GAAP)

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements For the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 (Japan GAAP) August 13, 2020 Name of the Company: ASICS Corporation Listing Exchanges: Tokyo Code No.: 7936 URL: https://corp.asics.com/en/ President and COO, Representative Director: Yasuhito Hirota Date of filing Securities Report by quarter: August 14, 2020 Date of scheduled payment of dividends: - Quarterly Results Supplemental Materials: Yes Quarterly Results Presentation Meeting: Yes (For institutional investors and analysts in Japan) (Amounts less than one million yen are truncated) 1. Consolidated results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 (January 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020) Consolidated business results (Accumulated) (The percentages indicate the rates of increase or decrease compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent MY % MY % MY % MY % 2nd quarter ended June 30, 2020 146,897 (21.5) (3,873) - (5,982) - (6,266) - 2nd quarter ended June 30, 2019 187,204 (2.9) 8,589 1.1 9,968 53.5 5,504 60.9 (Note) Comprehensive income: 2nd quarter ended June 30, 2020: ¥ (9,583) million (- %) 2nd quarter ended June 30, 2019: ¥ 1,158 million (- %) Net income Diluted net per share income per share Yen Yen 2nd quarter ended June 30, 2020 (34.29) - 2nd quarter ended June 30, 2019 29.16 28.55 (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Shareholders' equity ratio MY MY % As of June 30, 2020 333,864 139,811 41.7 As of December 31, 2019 316,115 152,323 48.0 (Reference) Shareholders' equity: June 30, 2020: ¥ 139,249 million December 31, 2019: ¥ 151,706 million 2. Dividends Cash dividend per share (Record date) End of 1st End of 2nd End of 3rd End of year Annual quarter quarter quarter Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen FY ended December 31, 2019 - 12.00 - 18.00 30.00 FY ending December 31, 2020 - 0.00 FY ending December 31, 2020 - 24.00 24.00 (Projected) (Note) Changes in projected dividends: Yes FY Ended December 31, 2019: Ordinary dividend 24.00 Yen, 70th anniversary commemorative dividend 6.00 Yen

FY Ending December 31, 2020(Projected): Ordinary dividend 24.00 Yen 1 3. Forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020) (The full-year percentages indicate the rates of increase or decrease compared with the previous fiscal year) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to Net income per owners of parent share MY % MY % MY % MY % Yen Full-year 300,000 (20.6) (14,000) - (17,000) - (22,000) - (120.21) (Note) Changes in forecast of consolidated business results: Yes Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the fiscal year (changes in specified subsidiaries that caused changes in the scope of consolidation): None Adopting accounting treatment simplified or specialized for quarterly consolidation: Yes Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates, and changes in presentation due to revisions Changes in accounting policy to conform to revisions in accounting standards and others: Adopted: None Changes in accounting policy adopted otherwise than in  : None  Changes in accounting estimates: None  Changes in presentation due to revisions: None Number of shares (of common stock) issued and outstanding  Number of shares outstanding (including treasury shares) at fiscal end: June 30, 2020 189,870,559 shares December 31, 2019 189,870,559 shares Number of treasury shares at fiscal end: June 30, 2020 6,850,532 shares December 31, 2019 7,179,322 shares Average number of shares during the term: 2nd quarter ended June 30, 2020 182,763,533 shares 2nd quarter ended June 30, 2019 188,756,638 shares Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements is not subjected to quarterly review

Explanation of appropriate use of business performance forecasts; other special items (Notes to the description about future, other) The performance forecasts above are estimated based on information available as of the date hereof. This may cause actual results to differ from stated projections due to changing business conditions or other factors. (How to access supplemental materials on quarterly business results) We plan to post the supplemental materials on business results on Company's website (https://corp.asics.com/en/investor_relations/library/financial_summary) on Thursday, August 13, 2020. (How to access materials on the details of presentation meeting on business results) The Company is scheduled to hold presentation meeting on business results for institutional investors and analysts on Friday, August 14, 2020. We plan to post the materials used in the meeting on the Company's website (https://corp.asics.com/en/investor_relations/library/financial_summary) on Thursday, August 13, 2020. 2 1. Qualitative information for consolidated business results (1) Explanation on business results Major initiatives during the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 Due to the global spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), ASICS Group ("the Group") continued to face a challenging situation, such as cancellation or scale-down of various competitions, temporary closures of own retail stores and the slump in personal consumption. However, there were signs of recovery in some regions where economic activities were resumed. The Group implemented the following initiatives to deal with the spread of COVID-19. Digital E-commerce sales increased worldwide. Sales increased by 151% in North America, 139% in Europe, and 103% in consolidated level. In order to strengthen the digital field, the Group developed worldwide virtual races using ASICS Runkeeper and promoted METARACER by digital marketing such as social networking services when it was launched. S.G.& A. expenses controls The Group saved the S.G.& A. expenses globally, including marketing expenses, in order to improve profitability in the situation that the sales decreased due to the spread of COVID-19. Due in part to the transfer some expenses of own retail stores to extraordinary losses, S.G.& A. expenses were reduced by ¥6.2 billion compared to the last year, by ¥20.5 billion compared to the plan. Inventory management In response to the result of Q2 and second half sales environment, the Group have enhanced our inventory management, such as by canceling some production orders. The Group also changed the schedule of new product launches in second half to optimize sales opportunities. In addition, the Group grasped the status of inventories and returns in wholesale due to the temporary closures of stores, and promptly allocated inventories for e-commerce sales. Through these measures, the Group responded to the dramatic changes in the sales and distribution structure at each sales company. In China, all own retail stores reopened in April, ahead of others in the world. Net sales increased by 23% during the Q2 period. E-commerce sales in June increased by 84%, due in part to an e-commerce event of comparable scale to "Single's Day".

E-commerce sales in June increased by 84%, due in part to an e-commerce event of comparable scale to "Single's Day". For Performance Running, the Group launched the "Kayano 27", high-performance running shoes that pursue stability and comfortable running, and the "Metaracer", the most advanced running shoes in the history of ASICS with a built-in carbon plate. With the launch of METARACER, the Group now has a full lineup of shoes in the Performance Running category. The Group also enhanced product presentation videos to help people better understand our products and promoted our products by digital media through influencers and YouTubers. 3 For Onitsuka Tiger, the Group launched a brand campaign with worldwide artist Willow

Smith who is our brand ambassador." In harmony with Ms. Willow, the Group has created an unprecedented worldview of the Onitsuka Tiger brand together. For sustainability, the Group has released the "Sustainability Report 2019."

In addition, corresponding to the effect of the spread of COVID-19 on the supply chain, the Group supported manufacturers to survive the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 and to protect workers health and safety in response to the "Call to Action" by the International Labour Organization (ILO). Net sales Net sales decreased 21.5% to ¥146,897 million as a result of factors such as temporary closures of own retail stores and our customers' retail stores due to the impact of COVID-19. 2) Gross profit Gross profit decreased 20.7% to ¥70,583 million due to the impact of the decrease in net sales described above. 3) Operating loss Operating loss was ¥3,873 million due to the impact of the decrease in net sales described above, as well as due to an increase in sales commissions, etc. 4) Ordinary loss Ordinary loss was ¥5,982 million due to the above, as well as due mainly to the recording of foreign exchange loss resulting from the impact of the depreciation of currencies in countries with emerging economies. 5) Loss attributable to owners of parent Loss attributable to owners of parent was ¥6,266 million due to the above, as well as due mainly to the recording of loss on temporary closing of stores despite the recording of income tax refunds at a subsidiary in the U.S. Business results by category were as follows. The results for the six months ended June 30, 2019 have been reclassified to reflect changes of the aggregation method for some categories that were made in the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. (Millions of yen) Net sales Operating income Category FY2020 FY2019 Increase FY2020 FY2019 Increase Jan 1 to Jun 30 Jan 1 to Jun 30 (Decrease) Jan 1 to Jun 30 Jan 1 to Jun 30 (Decrease) Performance Running 70,936 83,573 (12,637) 2,627 2,985 (358) Core Performance Sports 16,183 21,720 (5,537) (1,072) 376 (1,448) Sports Style 12,602 16,310 (3,708) (838) 488 (1,326) Apparel and Equipment 12,532 19,680 (7,148) Deficit Deficit - Onitsuka Tiger 15,682 22,921 (7,238) 737 5,136 (4,398) 4 1) Performance Running Net sales decreased 15.1% to ¥70,936 million due to weak sales in the other regions as a result of the impact of the spread of COVID-19, despite an early recovery from the impact of COVID-19 in Greater China, as well as strong sales in the Oceanian region and a recovery in the North American region that led to an increase in monthly sales in June. Operating income decreased 12.0% to ¥2,627 million. 2) Core Performance Sports Net sales decreased 25.5% to ¥16,183 million. Operating loss was ¥1,072 million. 3) Sports Style Net sales decreased 22.7% to ¥12,602 million. Operating loss was ¥838 million. 4) Apparel and Equipment Net sales decreased 36.3% to ¥12,532 million. An operating loss persisted. 5) Onitsuka Tiger Net sales decreased 31.6% to ¥15,682 million. Operating income decreased 85.6% to ¥737 million. Business results by reportable segments were as follows. 1) Japanese region Net sales decreased 24.0% to ¥47,004 million due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19. Segment loss was ¥1,509 million due to the impact of the decrease in net sales described above, as well as due to increased costs of own retail stores. 2) North American region Net sales decreased 27.1% to ¥28,414 million due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19. Segment loss was ¥2,134 million. 3) European region Net sales decreased 20.5% to ¥37,094 million due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19. Segment income decreased 29.5% to ¥737 million mainly due to the impact of the decrease in net sales described above. 4) Greater China region Net sales decreased 0.7% to ¥18,525 million due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19. Segment income decreased 32.6% to ¥2,133 million mainly due to the impact of the decrease in net sales described above. 5) Oceanian region Net sales increased 1.4% to ¥8,587 million due to strong sales of the Performance Running category and the Sports Style category. Segment income increased 4.8% to ¥1,087 million mainly due to the impact of the increase in net sales described above. 6) Southeast and South Asian regions Net sales decreased 34.0% to ¥3,663 million due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19. 5 Segment loss was ¥71 million. 7) Other regions Net sales decreased 34.8% to ¥11,993 million due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19 in South Korea and South America. Segment loss was ¥317 million. (2) Explanation on financial position As for the consolidated financial position as of June 30, 2020, total assets increased 5.6% from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥333,864 million, total liabilities increased 18.5% from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥194,052 million and net assets decreased 8.2% from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥139,811 million. 1) Current assets Current assets increased 9.0% to ¥233,809 million mainly due to an increase in cash and deposits. 2) Non-current assets Non-current assets decreased 1.5% to ¥100,055 million mainly due to decreases in right of use assets and investment securities. 3) Current liabilities Current liabilities increased 36.3% to ¥110,569 million mainly due to an increase in short-term bank loans. 4) Non-current liabilities Non-current liabilities increased 1.0% to ¥83,482 million mainly due to an increase in long-term loans. 5) Shareholders' equity Shareholders' equity decreased 5.9% to ¥146,320 million mainly due to a decrease in retained earnings. 6) Other comprehensive loss Other comprehensive loss was ¥7,070 million mainly due to a decrease in translation adjustments. As for cash flows as of June 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter, "cash") increased ¥15,386 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥53,371 million. The respective cash flow positions and main factors behind the changes are as follows. 1) Cash flows from operating activities Net cash used in operating activities was ¥9,113 million, an increase of ¥12,642 million compared with the same period in the previous fiscal year. Major uses of cash were ¥16,364 million for an increase in inventories and ¥9,308 million for loss before income taxes, while major sources of cash were ¥11,200 million from a decrease in notes and accounts receivable-trade and ¥6,732 million from depreciation and amortization. 2) Cash flows from investing activities Net cash used in investing activities was ¥5,181 million, an increase of ¥536 million compared with the same period in the previous fiscal year. 6 Major uses of cash were ¥2,920 million for purchases of intangible assets and ¥1,626 million for purchases of property, plant and equipment, while major sources of cash were ¥230 million in proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits. 3) Cash flows from financing activities Net cash provided by financing activities was ¥30,777 million, an increase of ¥46,572 million compared with the same period in the previous fiscal year. Major sources of cash were ¥35,176 million from an increase in short-term bank loans and ¥2,500 million in proceeds from long-term loans, while major uses of cash were ¥3,491 million for repayment of lease obligations and ¥3,289 million for cash dividends paid. Explanation on forecast for consolidated business results and others (Forecast of consolidated business results) The forecast of business results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 was undetermined due to the difficulty of reasonably forecasting the impact of the spread of COVID-19 on the business activities of the Group. However, as economic activity is gradually resuming with the lifting of state of emergency declarations and the relaxation of lockdown measures in Japan and abroad, we hereby announce that we have calculated the consolidated business results forecast based on the information currently available. For details, please refer to "Notice Concerning Consolidated Business Results Forecast and Projected Dividends for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020" announced today (August 13, 2020). (Forecast of dividends) The Company's basic policy for distribution of profits to our shareholders is to invest proactively to improve profitability in order to enhance our corporate value and net income per share while at the same time paying a stable dividend. However, the Company regrettably determined to pass the interim dividend under the circumstances in which it is uncertain when the pandemic will end such as another major downturn in economic activity because of COVID 19, while the Company is projected to pay a year-end dividend of 24 yen per share. As a result, the current annual projected dividend is 24 yen per share, which is the same level of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 without the commemorative dividend. These projected dividends are based on the assumption that the current business results forecast will remain unchanged while the actual results may differ significantly from this forecast due to various factors. In the event that matters to be disclosed occur, the Company will amend to the projected dividend. (4) Information about risks related to COVID-19 The Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 contains information about epidemics of infectious diseases, communicable diseases, etc. in (10) Risks associated with large-scale natural disasters or other events under RESPONSE TO MAJOR RISKS. However, if the COVID-19 pandemic is prolonged, there is a risk that the Company's financial position and business results may be affected. 7 Consolidated Balance Sheet 2.Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (1) Consolidated Balance Sheet ASICS Corporation and Consolidated Subsidiaries As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 Millions of yen ASSETS June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Current assets： Cash and deposits ￥ 54,344 ￥ 39,199 Notes and accounts receivable : Trade 51,775 65,191 Less allowance for doubtful receivables (2,116) (1,497) Inventories 107,191 93,159 Other current assets 22,613 18,464 Total current assets 233,809 214,517 Property，plant and equipment: Land 5,795 5,797 Buildings and structures 36,649 37,950 Machinery, equipment and vehicles 3,783 3,716 Tools, furniture and fixtures 28,722 28,931 Leased assets 8,426 8,319 Construction in progress 1,460 847 Less accumulated depreciation (51,205) (51,266) Property, plant and equipment, net 33,632 34,296 Intangible assets: Goodwill 2,539 2,830 Software 6,849 6,317 Right of use asset 23,135 24,479 Other intangible assets 7,660 6,734 Total intangible assets 40,185 40,362 Investments and other assets: Investments in securities: Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates 156 156 Other 8,915 9,724 Long-term loans receivable 54 59 Deferred income taxes 7,727 7,844 Other assets 10,073 9,852 Less allowance for doubtful receivables (689) (698) Total investments and other assets 26,237 26,938 Total assets ￥ 333,864 ￥ 316,115 There are some amount of difference between these consolidated financial statements and annual report due to the different treatment of rounding. 8 Consolidated Balance Sheet Millions of yen LIABILITIES AND NET ASSETS June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Current liabilities: Short-term bank loans ￥ 41,270 ￥ 6,257 Current portion of long-term debt 7,447 7,371 Notes and accounts payable: Trade 31,682 33,578 Accrued income taxes 1,241 2,282 Accrued expenses 14,834 18,051 Provision for sales returns 180 140 Provision for employees' bonuses 192 549 Asset retirement obligations 14 116 Other current liabilities 13,705 12,766 Total current liabilities 110,569 81,113 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt 67,770 66,970 Liabilities for retirement benefits 6,720 6,615 Asset retirement obligations 1,252 1,228 Deferred income taxes 1,510 1,508 Other long-term liabilities 6,229 6,356 Total long-term liabilities 83,482 82,678 Net assets: Shareholders' equity : Common stock: 23,972 23,972 Capital surplus 15,481 15,481 Retained earnings 117,244 126,967 Less treasury share, at cost (10,378) (10,959) Total shareholders' equity 146,320 155,461 Accumulated other comprehensive income: Unrealized holding gain on securities 985 2,054 Unrealized deferred gain on hedges 4,105 3,438 Translation adjustments (11,886) (8,941) Retirement benefits liability adjustments (273) (306) Total accumulated other comprehensive income (7,070) (3,754) Stock acquisition rights 423 475 Non-controlling interests 139 141 Total net assets 139,811 152,323 Total liabilities and net assets ￥ 333,864 ￥ 316,115 9 Consolidated Income Statement (2) Consolidated Income Statement and Statement of Comprehensive Income ASICS Corporation and Consolidated Subsidiaries The second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 Millions of yen The Second Quarter Ended The Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Net sales ￥ 146,897 ￥ 187,204 Cost of sales 76,314 98,186 Gross profit 70,583 89,017 Selling, general and administrative expenses *1 74,456 80,427 Operating (loss) income (3,873) 8,589 Other income (expenses): Interest and dividend income 319 611 Interest expense (760) (931) Exchange (loss) gain, net (1,902) 1,115 Gain on sales of investments in securities, net 1 1 Loss on sales or disposal of property, plant and equipment and other, net (205) (43) Loss on valuation of investments in securities (28) (9) Extra retirement payments *2 (588) － Loss on temporary closing of stores *3 (2,505) － Subsidy income 286 567 Other，net (51) 16 (5,435) 1,328 (Loss) profit before income taxes (9,308) 9,917 Income taxes: Current/Deferred 1,011 4,262 Refunded *4 (4,057) － (3,045) 4,262 (Loss) profit (6,263) 5,655 (Loss) profit attributable to: Non-controlling interests 3 150 Owners of parent ￥ (6,266) ￥ 5,504 10 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ASICS Corporation and Consolidated Subsidiaries The second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 Millions of yen The Second Quarter Ended The Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 (Loss) profit ￥ (6,263) ￥ 5,655 Other comprehensive (loss) income: Unrealized holding loss on securities (1,069) (366) Unrealized deferred gain (loss) on hedges 666 (230) Translation adjustments (2,950) (3,924) Retirement benefits liability adjustments 32 24 Total other comprehensive loss, net (3,319) (4,497) Comprehensive (loss) income ￥ (9,583) ￥ 1,158 Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to: Owners of parent ￥ (9,581) ￥ 1,021 Non-controlling interests (1) 136 11 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (3) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ASICS Corporation and Consolidated Subsidiaries The second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 Millions of yen The Second Quarter Ended The Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Operating activities: (Loss) profit before income taxes Adjustments to reconcile profit before income taxes to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization Amortization of goodwill Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful receivables Increase in liabilities for retirement benefits, net (Decrease) increase in provision for employees' bonuses Loss on impairment of investments in securities Gain on sales of investments in securities, net Interest and dividend income Interest expense Exchange loss, net Loss on sales or disposal of property, plant and equipment and other, net Other, net (Increase) decrease in operating assets: Notes and accounts receivable-trade Inventories Other operating assets Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities: Notes and accounts payable-trade Accrued consumption taxes Other operating liabilities Subtotal Interest and dividends received Interest paid Business restructuring expenses paid Income taxes paid Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities Investing activities: Increase in time deposits Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits Purchases of property, plant and equipment Payments for disposal of property, plant and equipment Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment Purchases of intangible assets Proceeds from sales of intangible assets Purchases of investments in securities Proceeds from sales and redemption of investments in securities Purchase of shares of subsidiaries and associates Net increase in short-term loans receivable included in other current assets Long-term loans receivable made Collection of long-term loans receivable Other, net Net cash used in investing activities Financing activities: Net increase (decrease)in short-term bank loans Proceeds from long-term loans Repayment of long-term loans Proceeds from issuance of bonds Redemption of bonds with stock acquisition rights Purchases of treasury share Proceeds from sales of treasury share Repayment of lease obligations Cash dividends paid to shareholders of the Company Dividends paid to non-controlling interests Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents as of January 1, 2020 and 2019 Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2020 and 2019 ￥ (9,308) ￥ 9,917 6,732 6,172 135 5 697 (74) 156 234 (325) 1 28 9 (1) (1) (319) (611) 753 928 10 36 205 43 (635) 173 11,200 (4,633) (16,364) (3,958) (1,244) (2,040) 1,404 913 1,060 1,662 (2,031) (741) (7,845) 8,038 314 610 (739) (900) (39) (486) (802) (3,731) (9,113) 3,529 (0) (411) 230 1,430 (1,626) (2,385) (199) (11) 32 11 (2,920) (2,677) 86 24 (547) (170) 7 4 － (15) (0) (22) (8) (13) 9 9 (248) (418) (5,181) (4,645) 35,176 (301) 2,500 － (117) (17) － 19,910 － (30,000) (0) (1) 0 0 (3,491) (3116) (3,289) (2,270) (0) － 30,777 (15,795) (1,095) (961) 15,386 (17,872) 37,985 65,877 ￥ 53,371 ￥ 48,004 12 （4）Notes for Consolidated Financial Statements (Consolidated Balance Sheet) The Company has an overdraft agreement with the bank to finance working capital efficiently. The balance of unused loan commitments as of June 30, 2020 under this agreement is as follows. Millions of yen As of June 30, 2020 As of June 30, 2019 Overdraft maximum amount ¥194,500 ¥188,500 Balance of used loans 40,000 4,400 Unused balance ¥154,500 ¥184,100 (Consolidated Income Statement) *1 The material expenses in Selling, General and Administrative expenses are as follows: The Company has received subsidy related to COVID-19 and deducted ¥348 million directly from selling, general and administrative expenses. Millions of yen 2020 2019 (from January 1 to June 30, 2020) (from January 1 to June 30, 2019) Advertising ¥14,286 ¥15,195 Commission fee 9,874 10,026 Provision for bad debt 839 7 Salaries and wages 17,415 19,936 Provision for bonus 298 343 Retirement benefit 521 510 Rent 4,556 6,460 Depreciation and amortization 5,953 6,048 *2 Extra retirement payments This is a special severance payment associated with the rationalization of management of European subsidiaries. *3 Loss on temporary closing of stores We have been temporarily closing some own retail stores in Japan, North America, Europe, etc., due to requests of governments and local governments regarding the infection (COVID-19), and as a measure against the spread of infections. Fixed costs (personnel expenses, depreciation and amortization, etc.) of own retail stores incurred during the closure period are recorded in extraordinary losses as losses resulting from temporary store closures. The Company has received subsidy related to COVID-19 and deducted ¥151 million directly from the extraordinary losses described above. *4 Refund of income taxes This is the amount of tax refunds recorded by U.S. subsidiaries based on the CARES Act established in the U.S. (Segment Information) 1) Outline of Reportable Segments Reportable segments of the Group are components for which discrete financial information is available and whose operating results are regularly reviewed by the Executive Meeting of the Company to make decisions on the allocation of management resources and assess performance. The Company is mainly engaged in business management activities and product development as the global headquarters. The Group is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sales of sporting goods. ASICS Japan Corporation and other subsidiaries in Japan are responsible for Japan. ASICS America Corporation is responsible for North America; ASICS Europe B.V. for Europe, Middle East, and Africa; ASICS China Trading Co., Ltd. for Greater China; ASICS Oceania PTY., Ltd. for Oceania; and ASICS Asia PTE., Ltd. for Southeast and South Asia. 2) Net Sales and Segment Income/Loss of Reportable Segment Millions of yen North SouthEast and Japanese American European Greater Oceanian South Asian Other 2020 (from January 1 to June 30, 2020) region region region China region region region regions Total Adjustments Consolidated Net sales: Sales to customers ¥37,753 ¥28,397 ¥37,083 ¥18,525 ¥8,587 ¥3,663 ¥11,879 ¥145,890 ¥1,007 ¥146,897 Intersegment 9,251 16 10 - - - 113 9,392 (9,392) - Total sales 47,004 28,414 37,094 18,525 8,587 3,663 11,993 155,282 (8,385) 146,897 Segment income (loss) ¥(1,509) ¥(2,134) ¥737 ¥2,113 ¥1,087 ¥(71) ¥(317) ¥(74) ¥(3,798) ¥(3,873) Millions of yen North SouthEast and Japanese American European Greater Oceanian South Asian Other 2019 (from January 1 to June 30, 2019) region region region China region region region regions Total Adjustments Consolidated Net sales: Sales to customers ¥52,000 ¥37,185 ¥46,631 ¥18,650 ¥8,468 ¥5,552 ¥18,165 ¥186,653 ¥550 ¥187,204 Intersegment 9,812 1,785 20 - - 0 233 11,852 (11,852) - Total sales 61,812 38,971 46,651 18,650 8,468 5,552 18,398 198,505 (11,301) 187,204 Segment income (loss) ¥3,362 ¥(2,113) ¥1,046 ¥3,165 ¥1,037 ¥551 ¥779 ¥7,830 ¥758 ¥8,589 3．Supplemental Information （1）Net Sales per Regions Millions of yen North Japanese American European Greater Other 2020 (from January 1 to June 30, 2020) region region region China region regions Consolidated Net sales ¥37,838 ¥29,263 ¥38,444 ¥18,607 ¥22,744 ¥146,897 Millions of yen North Japanese American European Greater Other 2019 (from January 1 to June 30, 2019) region region region China region regions Consolidated Net sales ¥52,049 ¥37,635 ¥47,406 ¥18,870 ¥31,241 ¥187,204 （2）Foreign Currency Exchange Rates USD EUR RMB AUD SGD 2nd quarter ended June 30, 2020 ¥108.27 ¥119.78 ¥15.38 ¥71.94 ¥77.75 2nd quarter ended June 30, 2019 ¥109.95 ¥124.44 ¥16.21 ¥77.75 ¥80.90 Increase or (Decrease) ¥(1.68) ¥(4.66) ¥(0.83) ¥(5.81) ¥(3.15) Ratio (%) (1.5) (3.7) (5.1) (7.5) (3.9) （3）Net Sales and Segment Income Ratio North SouthEast and Japanese American European Greater Oceanian South Asian Other region region region China region region region regions Net Sales (Local Currency) - (25.7) (17.4) +3.8 +9.6 (31.2) (25.7) Vs 2nd quarter ended June 30, 2019 (%) （Yen) (24.0) (27.1) (20.5) (0.7) +1.4 (34.0) (34.8) Segment income (Local Currency) - - (26.8) (29.3) +13.2 - - Vs 2nd quarter ended June 30, 2019 (%) （Yen) - - (29.5) (32.6) +4.8 - - Segment Income Ratio (%) (3.2) (7.5) 2.0 11.5 12.7 (2.0) (2.6) 13 Attachments Original document

