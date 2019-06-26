Log in
Asknet : abstains from capital increase until further notice

06/26/2019 | 03:20pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: asknet AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Strategic Company Decision
Asknet AG abstains from capital increase until further notice

26-Jun-2019 / 21:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Asknet AG abstains from capital increase until further notice

June 26, 2019, Karlsruhe (Germany) - The asknet AG Executive Board has decided to abstain from the capital increase originally to be completed until the end of June 2019 until further notice. The original intention had been to increase asknet AG's share capital by 450,000 new shares at a price of 12 euros per share to finance the acquisition of the Nexway Group, the subsequent integration and an accelerated growth plan, whereby all existing asknet AG shareholders were to be granted subscription rights. Based on the results of the operational business and the current status of the business integration, no immediate additional equity financing is required. The ongoing integration of the Nexway Group, which was acquired on 1 February 2019, has already resulted in significant synergies and cost reductions. At the Annual General Meeting to be held on 28 June 2019, the election of a new Supervisory Board is on the agenda. The new Supervisory Board will then appoint a new Executive Board and will address the further orientation of the financing and corporate strategy in the coming months.

Contact
Florian Kirchmann
Phone: +49 221 9140-97 0
eMail: investorrelations@asknet.de

26-Jun-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: asknet AG
Vincenz-Priessnitz-Str. 3
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 / 964 58-0
Fax: +49 (0)721 / 964 58-99
E-mail: info@asknet.de
Internet: www.asknet.de
ISIN: DE000A2E3707
WKN: A2E370
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 831765

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

831765  26-Jun-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=831765&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
