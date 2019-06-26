Asknet : abstains from capital increase until further notice

DGAP-Ad-hoc: asknet AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Strategic Company Decision

Asknet AG abstains from capital increase until further notice



26-Jun-2019

Asknet AG abstains from capital increase until further notice June 26, 2019, Karlsruhe (Germany) - The asknet AG Executive Board has decided to abstain from the capital increase originally to be completed until the end of June 2019 until further notice. The original intention had been to increase asknet AG's share capital by 450,000 new shares at a price of 12 euros per share to finance the acquisition of the Nexway Group, the subsequent integration and an accelerated growth plan, whereby all existing asknet AG shareholders were to be granted subscription rights. Based on the results of the operational business and the current status of the business integration, no immediate additional equity financing is required. The ongoing integration of the Nexway Group, which was acquired on 1 February 2019, has already resulted in significant synergies and cost reductions. At the Annual General Meeting to be held on 28 June 2019, the election of a new Supervisory Board is on the agenda. The new Supervisory Board will then appoint a new Executive Board and will address the further orientation of the financing and corporate strategy in the coming months. Contact

