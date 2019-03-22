Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Asknet AG    A5AB   DE000A2E3707

ASKNET AG

(A5AB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

asknet AG: Upon completing acquisition of Nexway Group AG, asknet AG initiates migration to a single product and technology platform, triggering write-downs of asknet pre-Nexway capital expenditures, earnings forecast is also adjusted

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 05:15am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: asknet AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Takeover
asknet AG: Upon completing acquisition of Nexway Group AG, asknet AG initiates migration to a single product and technology platform, triggering write-downs of asknet pre-Nexway capital expenditures, earnings forecast is also adjusted

22-March-2019 / 10:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Upon completing acquisition of Nexway Group AG, asknet AG initiates migration to a single product and technology platform, triggering write-downs of asknet pre-Nexway capital expenditures, earnings forecast is also adjusted

March XX, 2019, Karlsruhe (Germany) - asknet AG is advancing the integration of Nexway Group and has decided to carry out special depreciations on internally (pre-Nexway acquisition) developed software already for the 2018 financial year. Subsequently, a low seven-digit loss (EBT) is now expected on a provisional basis. The depreciation on internally developed asknet software will create a conservative balance sheet basis for the consolidation of the Nexway as of the 2019 financial year. The acquisition of Nexway Group AG, the holding company of Nexway SAS, had been completed at the end of January 2019.

This non-cash adjustment follows the strategic decision to primarily utilize Nexway's e-commerce platform technology. New asknet customer shops are already being launched on Nexway technology, existing asknet shops will be migrated step by step over the next few years if requested by the customers. By using one platform and gradually integrating special features of the asknet platform into the superior Nexway technology, costs can be reduced and scalability as well as utilization increased to become a leading global commerce-as-a-service and merchant services provider.

At the same time, with the continued progress of the growth plan adopted in September 2018, asknet Group (without Nexway) accounted in 2018 as projected a significant growth (double-digit) both in sales revenues and gross profit on the basis of preliminary figures. The full consolidated annual report for the 2018 financial year will be published as planned on April 30, 2019.

For 2019, the integration and consolidation of Nexway Group will result in a substantial increase in sales revenues and gross profit. On the earnings side, it is planned to significantly reduce the loss and to generate positive earnings on an adjusted basis (before extraordinary and restructuring costs pertinent to streamlining an expanded asknet AG organization.

Contact
Florian Kirchmann
Phone: +49 221 9140-97 0
eMail: investorrelations@asknet.de

22-March-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: asknet AG
Vincenz-Priessnitz-Str. 3
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 / 964 58-0
Fax: +49 (0)721 / 964 58-99
E-mail: info@asknet.de
Internet: www.asknet.de
ISIN: DE000A2E3707
WKN: A2E370
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

790589  22-March-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=790589&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASKNET AG
05:15aASKNET AG : Upon completing acquisition of Nexway Group AG, asknet AG initiates ..
EQ
02/06ASKNET : TM) and Nexway(TM) are becoming one leading Global Commerce-as-a-Servic..
EQ
2018ASKNET : Intends to Acquire 100% of Nexway Group AG, Approves Capital Increase a..
EQ
2018ASKNET : and Nexway Open Strategic Partnership Discussion
EQ
2018ASKNET AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018ASKNET : Completes Capital Increase and Welcomes Nexway SAS as a New Shareholder
PU
2018ASKNET : Completes Capital Increase and Welcomes Nexway SAS as a New Shareholder
EQ
2018ASKNET : Reports 22% Revenue Increase in the First Half of 2018 and Is on Track ..
PU
2018ASKNET : Reports 22% Revenue Increase in the First Half of 2018 and Is on Track ..
EQ
2018ASKNET : implements new growth plan, revises targets for 2018 and onwards and re..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Chart ASKNET AG
Duration : Period :
asknet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASKNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Aston Fallen Chief Executive Officer
Osman Khan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Noel Kienzle Head-Technology & Data Security
Norman Hansen Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joern Matuszewski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASKNET AG-1.83%8
SALESFORCE.COM21.89%126 066
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION24.43%124 225
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.44%110 371
ACCENTURE19.31%105 989
VMWARE, INC.37.27%75 768
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.