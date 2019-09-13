Log in
ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD

(ASLM)
> Base Mandatory Redemption Relating To The Series 006 S$100,000,000 4.75 Per Cent. Notes Due 2017 (ISIN: SG6Z90991217) (The "Notes") Issued Under The S$500,000,000 Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme (The "Programme") Establised By ASL Marine Holdings Ltd.

09/13/2019 | 07:17am EDT

Strength in Fluidity

Issuer & Security
Issuer/ Manager ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD.
Security ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD
Announcement Title Partial Redemption with reduction of nominal value
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 13, 2019 17:24
Status New
Corporate Action Reference SG190913PCALC85L
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Koh Kai Kheng Irene
Designation Group Financial Controller
Original Maturity Date 28/03/2025
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the attachment - Base Mandatory Redemption relating to the Series 006 S$100,000,000 4.75 per cent. Notes due 2017 (ISIN: SG6Z90991217) (The Notes).
Additional Text The Board of Directors (the Board) of ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. (the Company) refers to the trust deed dated 7 May 2008, as supplemented by a supplemental trust deed dated 21 March 2014, and as amended and restated by the amendment and restatement trust deed dated 31 January 2017,
Additional Text and as further amended and supplemented by the supplemental trust deed dated 1 February 2019, in each case between the Company, as issuer, and the Trustee, as trustee (the Trust Deed).
Additional Text Capitalised terms used but not defined in this Announcement shall have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the Trust Deed (as amended from time to time) relating to the Notes.
Additional Text Pursuant to Condition 5(k) of the Notes, the Company is redeeming S$500,000 of the outstanding principal amount of the Notes on a pro rata basis, together with interest accrued, but unpaid, on the amount to be redeemed up to and excluding the date fixed for redemption, on 30 September 2019 (the Redemption Date).
Additional Text The Company is providing the following additional information in relation to such redemption:
Additional Text (a) immediately prior to the redemption referred to above, (i) the outstanding principal amount of each S$250,000 Denomination Amount of Notes is S$230,000 and (ii) the number of S$250,000 Denomination Amount of Notes outstanding is 400; (b) the amount to be redeemed for each S$250,000 Denomination Amount of Notes is S$1,250;
Additional Text (c) the outstanding principal amount of each S$250,000 Denomination Amount of Notes after such partial redemption is S$228,750; (d) the record date for the purposes of the redemption shall be 23 September 2019; and
Additional Text (e) trading and transfers of the Notes will be suspended from the record date until such time the redemption is effected by the Depository and the Notes being redeemed shall be debited from the Depository securities account or sub-account of the relevant holder of such Notes on the Redemption Date.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time 23/09/2019 17:00:00
Disbursement Details
Existing Security Details
Cash Payment Details
Redemption Rate (%) 0.5434783
Pay Date 30/09/2019
Outstanding Securities Redeemed (%) 0.5434783

ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 11:16:03 UTC
