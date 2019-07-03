> Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary
07/03/2019 | 07:08am EDT
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Jul 3, 2019 18:37
New
SG190703XMET8GQF
Koh Kai Kheng Irene
Group Financial Controller
30/06/2019
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting and Circular to Shareholders in Relation to the Proposed Noteholder Warrant Issue.
18/07/2019 14:00:00
15/07/2019 14:00:00
19 Pandan Road, Singapore 609271
ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 11:07:09 UTC
