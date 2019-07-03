Log in
ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD

(ASLM)
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

07/03/2019 | 07:08am EDT

Strength in Fluidity

Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 3, 2019 18:37
Status New
Announcement Reference SG190703XMET8GQF
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Koh Kai Kheng Irene
Designation Group Financial Controller
Financial Year End 30/06/2019
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting and Circular to Shareholders in Relation to the Proposed Noteholder Warrant Issue.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 18/07/2019 14:00:00
Response Deadline Date 15/07/2019 14:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue 19 Pandan Road, Singapore 609271

Attachments




Disclaimer

ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 11:07:09 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 28,3 M
NameTitle
Kok Tian Ang Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Ah Nui Ang Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Kok Leong Ang Executive Director
Poh Leong Yeap Independent Non-Executive Director
Meng Tak Chong Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD0.00%21
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED (GDR)10.02%31 847
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD--.--%7 161
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED 97.18%5 191
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD22.40%4 452
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%4 261
