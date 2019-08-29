Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  ASL Marine Holdings Ltd    ASLM   SG1N25909283

ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD

(ASLM)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

> Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Full Yearly Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 01:06pm EDT

Strength in Fluidity

Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 30, 2019 0:42
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Full Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG190830OTHRALBN
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Koh Kai Kheng Irene
Designation Group Financial Controller
Effective Date and Time of the event 29/08/2019 17:00:00
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 30/06/2019

Attachments




Disclaimer

ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 17:05:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD
01:06p> FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED A : : Full Yearly Results
PU
08/16> ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Proposed Disposal Of Jiangmen Hongda Ship..
PU
08/13> CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTME : : Appointment Of Independent Non-Executiv..
PU
08/13ASL MARINE : > Resignation And Appointment Of Independent Non-Executive Director..
PU
08/13> CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Resignation Of Independent Non-Executiv..
PU
07/19> REPLACE - EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL G : : Voluntary
PU
07/03> EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEE : : Voluntary
PU
07/02> RIGHTS ISSUE OF WARRANTS : Lodgement And Despatch Of The Offer Information Sta..
PU
07/02> REPLACE - INTERMEDIATE SECURITIES : : Mandatory
PU
06/28ASL MARINE : > Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 32,1 M
Chart ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
ASL Marine Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,05  SGD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kok Tian Ang Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Ah Nui Ang Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Kok Leong Ang Executive Director
Poh Leong Yeap Independent Non-Executive Director
Meng Tak Chong Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD0.00%23
KOREA SHIPBUILDING &OFFSHORE ENGN CO LTD--.--%6 062
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED 75.25%4 426
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%3 550
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD-28.80%2 505
CSSC OFFSHORE & MARINE ENGG GROUP CO LTD73.22%2 395
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group