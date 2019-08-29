> Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Full Yearly Results
08/29/2019 | 01:06pm EDT
Announcement Title
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Aug 30, 2019 0:42
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Full Yearly Results
Announcement Reference
SG190830OTHRALBN
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Koh Kai Kheng Irene
Designation
Group Financial Controller
Effective Date and Time of the event
29/08/2019 17:00:00
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended
30/06/2019
Attachments
Disclaimer
ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 17:05:02 UTC
Sales 2018
-
EBIT 2018
-
Net income 2018
-
Debt 2018
-
Yield 2018
-
P/E ratio 2018
-
P/E ratio 2019
-
Capi. / Sales2018
-
Capi. / Sales2019
-
Capitalization
32,1 M
