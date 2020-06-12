Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  ASL Marine Holdings Ltd.    A04   SG1N25909283

ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD.

(A04)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

> Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Third Quarter Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 10:08am EDT

Strength in Fluidity

Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 12, 2020 21:57
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Third Quarter Results
Announcement Reference SG200612OTHRQD3J
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Koh Kai Kheng Irene
Designation Group Financial Controller
Effective Date and Time of the event 12/06/2020 17:00:00
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 31/03/2020

Attachments




Disclaimer

ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 14:07:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD.
10:08a> FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED A : : Third Quarter Results
PU
05/13> WAIVER : : Extension Of Time To Issue Unaudited Financial Results For The Peri..
PU
03/30ASL MARINE : > Payments Relating To Fixed Rate Notes Issued Under The S$500 Mill..
PU
01/23> FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED A : : Notification Of Results Release
PU
2019> ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
2019> FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED A : : Notification Of Results Release
PU
2019ASL MARINE : > Response To SGX Queries
PU
2019ASL MARINE : > Notice Of Annual General Meeting
PU
2019ASL MARINE : > Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
2019ASL MARINE : > Notices By Electronic Communications
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 313 M 225 M 225 M
Net income 2019 -141 M -101 M -101 M
Net Debt 2019 347 M 250 M 250 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,24x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 18,2 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,10x
EV / Sales 2019 1,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,5%
Chart ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kok Tian Ang Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Ah Nui Ang Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Kok Leong Ang Executive Director
Poh Leong Yeap Independent Non-Executive Director
Sek Khee Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD.-12.12%13
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-21.74%5 837
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-4.68%3 490
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-11.61%2 795
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-3.05%2 413
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD.-21.28%1 205
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group