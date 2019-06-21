Intermediate Securities Distribution :: Mandatory

|
Announcement Title
Intermediate Securities Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jun 21, 2019 17:36
Status
New
Corporate Action Reference
SG190621RHDIY4FA
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Koh Kai Kheng Irene
Designation
Group Financial Controller
Underwritten
No
Shareholders' Approval Required?
No
Shareholders' Approval Obtained
No
Financial Year End
30/06/2018
Foreign Shareholder Eligibility
No
Dec_31_2018_Proposed Issue of Warrants.pdf
Jan_26_2019_Proposed Issue of Warrants to Noteholders and Shareholders.pdf
Jun_20_2019_Update on Proposed Issue of Warrants to Noteholders and Shareholders.pdf
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Proposed Renounceable Non-Underwritten Rights Issue of up to 314,633,470 Warrants on the basis of one (1) Rights Warrant for every two (2) Existing Ordinary Shares.
Dates
Record Date and Time
28/06/2019 17:00:00
Ex Date
27/06/2019
Rights Details
Security Not Found?
No
Renounceable
Yes
Rights Distribution Pay Date
02/07/2019
Trading Period From
03/07/2019
Trading Period To
11/07/2019
Rights Security Distribution Ratio- Underlying
2
Rights Security Distribution Ratio- Rights Security
1
Option Exercise
Issue Price (Per Rights)
SGD 0.006
Exercise Period
03/07/2019 TO 17/07/2019
Pay Date
17/07/2019
Disbursed Security
ISIN
Name
Security Type
Distribution Ratio- Rights
Distribution Ratio- Disbursed
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Renounceable Conditions
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Allow Over Subscription
|
Yes