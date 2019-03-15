> Partial Redemption With Reduction Of Nominal Value :: Mandatory
03/15/2019 | 05:49am EDT
Strength in Fluidity
Issuer & Security
Issuer/ Manager
ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD.
Security
ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD
Announcement Title
Partial Redemption with reduction of nominal value
Date & Time of Broadcast
Mar 15, 2019 17:34
Status
New
Corporate Action Reference
SG190315PCAL1B1I
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Koh Kai Kheng Irene
Designation
Group Financial Controller
Original Maturity Date
01/10/2026
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Please refer to the attachment - Base mandatory redemption relating to the series 007 S$50,000,000 5.35 per cent. notes due 2018 (ISIN: SG6TC3000008)
Event Dates
Record Date and Time
25/03/2019 17:00:00
Disbursement Details
Existing Security Details
Cash Payment Details
Redemption Rate (%)
0.54054054
Pay Date
01/04/2019
Outstanding Securities Redeemed (%)
0.54054054
Attachments
Disclaimer
ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 09:48:01 UTC
Latest news on ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD
Chart ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
-
Spread / Average Target
-100%