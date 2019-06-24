Log in
ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD

ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD

(ASLM)
News 
News

> Replace - Intermediate Securities Distribution :: Mandatory

0
06/24/2019 | 12:40am EDT

Strength in Fluidity

Announcement Title Intermediate Securities Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 24, 2019 12:10
Status Replace
Corporate Action Reference SG190621RHDIY4FA
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Koh Kai Kheng Irene
Designation Group Financial Controller
Event Status Pending Record Date Announcement
Underwritten No
Shareholders' Approval Required? No
Shareholders' Approval Obtained No
Financial Year End 30/06/2018
Foreign Shareholder Eligibility No
Dec_31_2018_Proposed Issue of Warrants.pdf
Jan_26_2019_Proposed Issue of Warrants to Noteholders and Shareholders.pdf
Jun_20_2019_Update on Proposed Issue of Warrants to Noteholders and Shareholders.pdf
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Proposed Renounceable Non-Underwritten Rights Issue of up to 314,633,470 Warrants on the basis of one (1) Rights Warrant for every two (2) Existing Ordinary Shares.
Dates
Record Date and Time 28/06/2019 17:00:00
Ex Date 27/06/2019
Rights Details
Security Not Found? No
Renounceable Yes
Rights Distribution Pay Date 02/07/2019
Trading Period From 03/07/2019
Trading Period To 11/07/2019
Rights Security Distribution Ratio- Underlying 2
Rights Security Distribution Ratio- Rights Security 1
Option Exercise
Issue Price (Per Rights) SGD 0.006
Exercise Period 03/07/2019 TO 17/07/2019
Pay Date 17/07/2019
Disbursed Security
ISIN Name Security Type Distribution Ratio- Rights Distribution Ratio- Disbursed
Note- Any information entered in narrative will not be used in processing
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Renounceable Conditions
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Allow Over Subscription Yes

Attachments




Disclaimer

ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 04:39:05 UTC
